[Dr. Shane] asks the question: what happens if you connect the output of an inverter logic gate back to the input? In theory, it doesn’t make sense, but depending on the gate’s physical construction, you’ll get into a strange state. The transistors within the gate will behave differently than they normally would, and you’ll wind up with an amplifier or an oscillator. You can see the results in the video below. In the second video, you can see what the odd connection does to the thermal properties of the inverter, too.
The CMOS inverter becomes biased in the active region, so it makes sense that it settles at the halfway point. The TTL inverter is slightly different, but the delay through the gate isn’t enough to produce a good oscillation. However, an odd number of inverters connected in a ring like this is one way to create a simple oscillator.
While we don’t suggest this method, it is interesting to see what happens when you bias different gates this way. We’ve certainly seen it done using a variety of different inverter types ranging from discrete transistor circuits to inverters on the die of an IC.
We’ve seen ring oscillators in a number of forms. Inverters can also make the phase-shifting part of a crystal oscillator.
6 thoughts on “Ring Around The Inverter”
When you connect an inverter that way Michael J Fox’s siblings start to disappear from pictures.
If the inverter has schmitt-trigger inputs, then it will almost always make an oscillator because the rise time of the output will be limited, the internal circuit has some propagation delay, and the input has hysteresis, so it bounces back and forth between the two states.
Also, building the circuit on a breadboard adds capacitance and inductance, so that may load up the circuit enough that it kills the oscillation before it can start.
> but the delay through the gate isn’t enough to produce a good oscillation.
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barkhausen_stability_criterion
reminds me of a circuit I built once out of a magazine when I was too poor/cheap to just go down to Radio Shack and buy a proper RF Modulator for my Apple ][e clone. It worked, but just barely.
I’ve used 74HCU04 hex inverters, (the ‘U’ sands for un-buffered), as RF amplifiers. A resistor between output and input biases the output at about one-half the supply voltage, and turns the ‘digital’ device into a linear amp. I even put one such design into production. We’re talking relatively low frequencies – around 14 MHz, although if I remember correctly I had one working at 24MHz.
They worked well – linearity wasn’t great, but I had good passive filtering on the output so it didn’t matter. From the standpoint of simplicity, parts count, and cost, they were unbeatable. Sections of the chip can even be paralleled for lower output impedance. I wouldn’t want to use the separate buffers in one for different signals though, at least not at those frequencies…
