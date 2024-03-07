Older Nissan Leafs Lose Their App, Are They The First Of Many?

There was a time when all you needed to use your car was a key. On older vehicles it was a traditional metal key, on more recent ones it had some kind of RFID chip for the immobilizer. As vehicles have become more and more computers on wheels though, the key has disappeared in favor of an electronic key using RF, and in many cases a smartphone application. It’s even used as a selling point: “Look how amazing our car is, you open it with an app!”
Now the obvious flaw is beginning to show in this strategy, as Nissan Leafs made before 2016 and on the road in the UK are to have their app support withdrawn. The manufacturer cites the withdrawal of 2G services, but this seems a little fishy when you consider that the older networks will continue to exist in some form until 2030.
Frankly, there’s part of us that welcomes this news. On one hand, it affects relatively few early adopters. But at the same time, it has the promise of finally educating a gullible public that while a car may last into its second or third decade, the superfluous technology with which it has been loaded probably won’t. If it makes consumers clamor for longer support, or better built vehicles, it can only be a good thing. We’re guessing stories like this will become increasingly common in the next few years — luckily for Leaf owners, its relatively trivial loss of functionality won’t be the worst among them.
If the carmakers have forgotten how to make a vehicle without the dross, we’d be delighted to remind them.
Do consider that people who buy new cars rarely hold on to it for more then 5 years, and they don’t care what happens with it after that.
I still have one of the older cars. It’s got electronic ignition (probably motor management box) and RFID chip, but all the rest is still mechanical. I’m thinking of keeping it for the rest of my life, even if maintenance seems to be relatively expensive. With newer cars, there is just much more which can go wrong.
True, people don’t tend to hold on to new cars more than a few years, at least in the US, but they do tend to care about resale value. If a particular feature drastically cuts resale value, that reduces the market.
Most I know just give the car to the dealer, roll what they still owe on it into the new loan and will be in debt till the day they die. People actually thinking about the future when they make a major purchase… so refreshing!
I prefer to buy that car when you are done with it and drive it for about 10 years. I’d rather keep that money and retire sooner!
Here in the UK we changed how number plates were done to because many people would buy a new car EVERY YEAR. The change was intended to discourage this.
Sorry, but that’s just not true. The change was made because, when number plates were changed each year, a significant proportion of cars were sold during August leading to massive peaks and troughs in the supply chain and pressure on dealers etc.
5 years?! Seriously? I don’t think I know anyone who switches cars that often.
My own most recent ones (from new):
87-99 (12 yrs)
99-08 (9)
03-15 (12)
08-19 (11)
15-present (9+)
Maybe I just hang with the wrong kind of people, not doing enough for the economy. But I really cannot abide spending more than a few percent of my income on cars.
And, yes, for the next one I’m going to do my best to find one that doesn’t include a radio transmitter, aside from maybe a dumb fob.
A really quick search says that in the US the average is around 8.5 years. Congrats, you’re on the side of the bell curve.
“…it has the promise of finally educating a gullible public that while a car may last into its second or third decade, the superfluous technology with which it has been loaded probably won’t.”
Gullible public? I think that’s a bit harsh, particularly considering quite a few of us are quite aware of how superfluous a lot of today’s vehicle-based technology is. I recently purchased a 2024 C8 Corvette, and it came as a bit of a shock that my navigation system doesn’t work unless I pay for an OnStar data plan (at $25/month)… navi was finally becoming a built-in feature for even the cheapest of vehicles, but the new wave is to make people pay monthly fees to use it (SaaS, shades of BMW seat heaters and the like). We’re being told “Use you cell connection for data,” but the entire point of a built-in nav system was it works even when cell connections aren’t available. I just bought the car and already some of the equipment doesn’t work :-(
The public isn’t being gullible, we’re simply provided with no other option! And it’s not like we can vote with our wallets and purchase a different vehicle as ALL of the manufacturers are heading in that direction. The public gets no say in the matter.
Re: options: It sounds like the issue with small pickup trucks in the US. “People only want big pickups!” “Well, that’s because that’s all you’re willing to sell to people.”
Well here in europe, smaller cars are a thing (and a practical, sane choice most of the time) but still people spring for stupidly oversized monstrosities, only to then complain they can’t pull them into parking spots even with all the assist features.
Indeed, though also has to be said not everyone can fit or fit their needs into the smaller end cars practically, so it isn’t just folks buying the larger stuff for stupid reasons (though plenty of that clearly happens).
Also not convinced the newer models are as impressively TARDIS like as the old ones, while the middle ground between the small European cars and giant SUV style vehicle seems to almost not exist in new vehicles, so if you need a little more than the small cars of today can give you…
I’ve been using OSMAND for years. You just load the maps onto your phone off-line and you don’t need a data connection at all.
First, i don’t want to blab around my location constantly to some silly server (I even worry about the phone connection itself). And secondly, I also use it when hiking in the woods, when I am quite far from most services. I do have to add a power bank to charge my phone a few times when hiking a weekend. If I had to do this navigation though a data connection, it would probably use a lot more juice too.
But there is indeed a trend to attempt to charge people for silly services, and the gullible fools are the most likely to fall for it. And they are indeed removing options. I don’t go hiking much, and it’s been years ago since I last updated and donated to OSMAND. Back then, there was a limitation of only being able to download 3 “countries” (regions) for the “free” version. I’ve heard some rumors they are making it more difficult too.
Often it’s difficult to remember to donate or otherwise contribute a bit to open source software, and without enough contributions I see far to many open source projects whither and die, or himp along on half a leg. bCNC and FlatCAM are a few such examples, but there are many more.
Pretty sure there are some options out there, so you can vote with your wallet. The problems being doing enough research to understand what you are are buying into when the company don’t want to just tell you they are going to up charge you every month to have heated seats. And then once you find some good options I’d bet those vehicles are probably more expensive niche brands, more industrial vehicles and/or cars built for an export market where it is easier and more profitable for the manufacturer to keep the annoyingly implemented ‘extra feature’ out than actually bother to support it in the first place so far from home.
I wouldn’t say we have no choice, its just annoying hard to know what you are really buying vs what you thought you were getting..
I’d only buy an EV if I can install a fully open contol unit and have total control with 0 mobile connectivity just like older simple cars that had EFI. Apps beyond a simple Bluetooth one are not needed
I have a fiat500e that I’ve installed OVMS in which answers your description, I think. https://www.openvehicles.com
looky looky there is support for the Nissan Leaf this article is writing about. Interesting that the project started out providing a window into the Tesla Roadster control and battery systems but has plugins for many other vehicles now. And it provides WiFi, GPS and mobile wireless.
I wonder what the nuclear warhead HEMP attack resistance of these new vehicles are which require so much RF comm link and other electronics to start.
THREAT POSED BY ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE (EMP) ATTACK
COMMITTEE ON ARMED SERVICES
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
ONE HUNDRED TENTH CONGRESS
SECOND SESSION
HEARING HELD
JULY 10, **2008**
https://irp.fas.org/congress/2008_hr/emp.pdf
Dr. GRAHAM. We tested about 50 vehicles. About 10 of them—and we only tested them to 25 kilovolts per meter, which is the kind of threat you would get from more ordinary designs of nuclear weapons—about 10 percent of them stopped running when we tested them at that level. All but one or two of them could be restarted by just switching off the power and then switching on the key again. The computer basically stops the car, but it can be reset by turning off the power. There were one or two of them that actually had computer chip failures in the vehicle and had to be towed back to the dealership to have the chips replaced.
It may not sound too bad, but if you think about what happens to the traffic, say, in the D.C. area on a given morning, when there are 3 or 4 accidents, you can imagine 10 percent of the vehicles on the road suddenly not running anymore. I suspect that would lead to a large number of further accidents and incidents. And so it would be a while before those vehicles would have good transportation access again.
But leaving vehicles turned off, parked, is about the best you can do with cars you already have, and encouraging Detroit to continue to make cars so they are not vulnerable to the transients is another good step.
LOL, “Detroit.”
BTW, a HEMP attack is an ideal asymmetric warfare attack as it doesn’t kill directly and can cause incredible damage and disruption to an advanced country while a response in kind against the less advanced country launching it, say North Korea, wouldn’t be nearly as harmful or act as much of a deterrent. Thus, the US has an ABM system which can only defend against small attacks. Missile based ABM systems are inherently flawed because they can easily be overwhelmed by larger attacks using many decoys accurately simulating the characteristics of the warhead carrying reentry vehicles.
If it’s not free and open source software, the “owner” is completely at their mercy.
It could be worse. If the company gets pwnd by a state actor, automatic updates of the proprietary software through satellite could happen and brick every car in a chosen country. Might be in the process now and could be tomorrow’s news.
I’m just waiting for that to happen with Windows 11…
When I was a child, you needed two keys for the car, one for the ignition, one for the trunk.
To paraphrase a certain Scottish engineer, “The more they complicate the plumbing, the easier it is
to stop up the drain” –Montgomery Scott. The car my wife has has a back up camera. It doesn’t have maps.
Well, the dealer had to lend us a loaner car, that thing beeps, boops, dings, and buzzes for all sorts of things.
It has maps, backup camera, and all sorts of sensors. There are more distractions than a three ring circus.
Maybe it’s just me, but to be quite honest, I personally don’t need all that stuff. Simple is better.
It’s not just you. I dread the day when my current car goes tango uniform and I have to replace it.
I drove a rental car for a couple of weeks of vacation. I was so glad I didn’t own that damned thing. I don’t need and don’t want animated crap blinking at me from the “infotainment system.” A radio and a simple navigation system and I’m happy.
The damned thing had projectors in the side mirrors. When you unlocked the car, the mirrors swiveled out and projected the car manufacturer’s logo on the ground.
So what’s the problem? Can’t drive the car without the app? don’t think so.
“There was a time when all you needed to use your car was a key.”
You must be the opposite of the stereotypical grandparent. When they were trudging up-hill both ways to school you must have been going down! What awesome savings that must be not requiring any sort of fuel or energy!
