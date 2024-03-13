If you ask us, morning is the only excuse we need for a hot caffeinated beverage — weather be damned. Wherever [gokux] is, they may be experiencing actual winter this year, given that they are out there getting cozy with a hot cup of what-have-you. But how do they know it’s at the right temperature for drinking? Enter the temperature-monitoring smart coaster.
At the heart of this build is a GY-906 infrared temperature sensor, which senses the warmth (or lack thereof) and displays the degrees on a small OLED screen thanks to a Seeed Xiao SAMD21. To make things simple, there is also an ideogram that corresponds to the current temperature — snowflake for too cold, danger sign for too hot, and thumbs up for that just-right range. Although this coaster is mostly 3D-printed, the mug sits on a slotted piece of aluminium that is removable for easy cleaning. This would be a good-looking and useful addition to any desk.
This is isn’t the first temperature-indicating beverage coaster we’ve seen. The most recent one ultimately used a probe, which is likely about as accurate (and messy) as you can get with these things.
One thought on “Goldilocks Beverage Coaster Tells You When It’s Just Right”
This is nicely made, but I wonder if it’s the right solution to the problem. You’ll also want to keep your drink as long as possible at that “ideal” temperature. This coaster won’t help you with that.
I’d probably go for a “smart cup cover”. It opens the lid when it’s too hot and closes it when the ideal temperature is about the be reached. That would also make it easier to measure the temperature of the vapor or the liquid instead of measuring the temperature of the cup.
You could also make a “sipping hole”, allowing you to drink without removing the cover. In that case, food-grade/safe materials would have to be used.
This technology could be integrated in thermos bottles as well. Someone must have thought about this already? e.g. For medicine use, making sure the cold chain has not been broken.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)