When temperatures plummet, there’s nothing like a hot beverage to keep you warmed up inside. [he created various iterations of a hot beverage coaster.] aka [Tim] sure does fancy a nice cuppa, but only within a certain temperature range is it ideal to drink. In an attempt to signal when the time is just right,
To be clear, this is a plywood sandwich that does not keep the beverage warm, though that would be an interesting addition to the project. Rather, it indicates when the beverage’s temperature is just right using LEDs. When it’s too hot, the red LEDs are lit. The green LEDs flash while it’s just right, and once [Tim]’s tea has gone cold, the blue LEDs take center stage.
The brains of the operation is an STM8S103F module, aka the Blue Pill, which is paired with a DS18B20 temperature sensor. [Tim]’s original coaster has one in a TO-92 package embedded in the top layer, but ultimately he went with the probe version as it reads a truer temperature by virtue of being directly in the liquid. Be sure to check out the video after the break which covers planning the original version.
If you do want to keep you drink warm, here’s an ESP8266-based solution. If you’re more into looks, check out this blinkencoaster.
One thought on “Beverage Coaster Indicates Ideal Drinking Temperature”
Cool project and that’s not something I just say in the heat of the moment of typing this comment. I don’t think I’d be building this design myself as I’m afraid to get cold feet once (during the warm up time of the soldering iron) I start to think about what the wife might say regarding the sensor contraption dangling in my muck. But perhaps a more direct approach at the bottom of the cup in the center of the coaster might be more of my cup of tea. Although that requires some calibration as the results per muck might vary. The basic idea really is some hot stuff if you’d ask me and if it would be made commercially available it might get a warm reception and be selling like hot cakes. Anyway I’m glad not to be in the hot seat regarding these design decisions. I hope this project gets a warm welcome and stirs up the muck business. It’s nice to see that the project involves a real working circuit and a real muck and isn’t just a silly non working mockup.
