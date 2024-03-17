Among all the amazing technologies that were promised to us, there is one that is much more egregious than the lack of flying cars and real hovering hoverboards: the lack of fully automated breakfast-maker machines. Instead we find ourselves handling the same dumb appliances each morning as we make a healthy breakfast that we then have time to wolf down before rushing out of the door to still be a few minutes late for work. When [Greg] researched machines that could automatically prepare breakfast, he came up empty, which led him down the rabbit hole of the Autochef-9000.
Although often featured in movies – ranging from Back to the Future to Wallace and Gromit – the contraptions in those are rarely practical, and real-life attempts often suffer the problem of feature creep as they have to handle too many ingredients and operations. This is where [Greg] found redemption in the simplicity of a proper British breakfast: beans, toast, sausages (sossys), and eggs. Months of CAD, welding, breadboarding, and writing Arduino code later, he made a machine that can open a can of beans, toast bread, boil eggs, fry up sausages, and deposit it all on a plate, all ready for that morning breakfast first thing when you stroll into the kitchen.
Thanks to [htky] for the tip.
9 thoughts on “A Fully Automatic British Breakfast: Ready While You Sleep”
Errrr ….. sorry to say this …… but there is no such thing as a ‘British Breakfast’. More likely, this is what non UK habitants probably think exists, not realising that breakfasts are devolved into the separate countries within the British isles, for example Scotland, Wales and England. In Wales, you’d need to ask for a ‘Welsh Breakfast’ and in England a ‘Full English’. If you travel to the UK and ask for a ‘British Breakfast’, especially in certain parts of N.Ireland or Wales, you’re likely to get into potentially serious trouble.
And don’t get us started on “Canadian bacon…”
BTW, I did a bit of research about breakfasts in N.Ireland and came to the conclusion that if you want to order a hearty, Full English Breakfast style entity in that location, the best thing to ask for would be ‘Breakfast’. (Try to avoid all other geo-political definitions including Irish, Ulster or British)
Beans for breakfast?
Just ask the machine for an international breakfast.
Oh yes! (In the UK!)
Occasionally I will put something in the microwave and say “hydrate level 4 please” (BTTF 2) …😁
How can you mention breakfast machines without two of the best-known depictions: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc9h6FC6QgU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVdqwD_bcPs
They are mentioned in the video, my apologies for not mentioning them in the article. I have admittedly not seen either production, but I stand informed now :)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)