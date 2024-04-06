In the beginning, there was the BIOS, and it was good. A PC’s BIOS knows how to set up the different hardware devices, grab a fixed part of a hard drive, load it, and run it. That’s all you need. While it might be all you need, it isn’t everything people want, so a consortium developed UEFI, which can do all the things a normal BIOS can’t. Among other things, UEFI can load code for the operating system over the network instead of from the hard drive.
In true hacker fashion, [Phillip Tennen] thought, “Does it have to be an operating system?” The answer, of course, is no. It could be an IRC client. He chose Rust to implement everything. While UEFI does provide a network stack, it isn’t very easy to use, apparently. It also provides support for a mouse. [Phillip] ported his GUI toolkit library over, and then the rest is just building an IRC client.
The client isn’t the easiest to use because, after all, this is a lark. Why would you want to do this? On the other hand, we can think of reasons we might want to take control of a UEFI motherboard and use it for something. If you want to do that, this project is a great template to jump-start your endeavors.
We’ve looked at the UEFI system a few times. Or, you can use it to play DOOM.
4 thoughts on “IRC Client On Bare Metal”
“In the beginning, there was the BIOS, and it was good. ”
Actually, in the beginning there was uninitialized memory. At the end of the first week, the bootloader had been input via toggle switches, and all was good
And then there was light, from the NumLock LED.
Hey ! good phase for a t-shirt on Redbubble or similar, wondering if it is copyrighted… another one : I don´t trust UEFI…
Basically, my head grew in to BIOS. I won’t switch to UEFI because it repeatedly attempts to filter ducks through a lowpass network switch. I hate it and to hand it to them, Microsoft has made UEFI one of the worst disasters in computing history along the lines of Heartbleed bug. And if you’re looking for something fresh, I suppose there’s always Nintendo consoles. I just don’t see why I would want to go through such an uncomfortable firmware just to boot UNIX-like kernel.
