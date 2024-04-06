A dip meter is basically a coil of wire that, when you excite it, you can use to tell if something inside that coil is resonating along. This lets you measure unknown radio circuits to figure out their resonant frequency, for instance. This week, we featured a clever way to make a dip meter with a nanoVNA, which is an odd hack simply because a dip meter used to be a common spare-parts DIY device, while a vector network analyzer used to cost more than a house.
Times have changed, and for the better. Nowadays, any radio amateur can pick up a VNA for less than the cost of all but the cheesiest of walkie talkies, putting formerly exotic test equipment in the hands of untrained mortals. But what good is a fancy-pants tool if you don’t know how to use it? Our own Jenny List faced exactly this problem when she picked up a nanoVNA, and her first steps are worth following along with if you find yourself in her shoes.
All of this reminded me of an excellent series by Mike Szczys, “Scope Noob”, where he chronicled his forays into learning how to use an oscilloscope by running all of the basic functions by working through a bunch of test measurements that he already knew the answer to.
It strikes me that we could use something like this for nearly every piece of measuring equipment. Something more than just an instruction manual that walks you through what all the dials do. Something that takes you through a bunch of example projects and shows you how to use the tool in question through a handful of projects. Because these days, access to many formerly exotic pieces of measuring gear has enabled many folks to have gear they never would have had before – and all that’s missing is knowing how to drive them.
One thought on “Understand Your Tools: Finger Exercises”
Had that exact experience with my NanoVNA. Watched a ton of YouTube videos and tried to pick up all the background needed to run the thing. Everyone assumes that you already have experience using a professional VNA, and the NanoVNA is just like that. There’s no “VNA for dummies”, at least that I could find at that time (but this was before covid, so…).
For example, you always have to calibrate your system before you save a configuration to memory; basically, any time you have a different DUT configuration or have different wires leading to your DUT you have to recalibrate to compensate for the lengths of the wire.
And calibration has something to do with the stored settings, but I don’t quite remember what. You can set up a start/end frequency and store it for later recall, but if the system isn’t calibrated at the time of storing it doesn’t work right. Or something.
I’m sure someone will jump in and explain the store/recall/ calibration thing I’m talking about, but my point is that it totally isn’t *obvious* that the stored settings require calibration, and there’s no real tutorials about VNAs and this particular VNA.
I’m reminded of lots of software packages that have user manuals that explain things like the “kerning enhance” adjustment feature, that say “click the the checkbox to activate enhanced kerning”. (And what the heck is kerning anyway, and why would I need it?)
Learning the NanoVNA was a bit of a challenge, and it’s easy to get nowhere with it and give up.
Always get a test board. It helps to be able to connect to a system with a known response just to get familiar with the system.
