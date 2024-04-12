If you need to make round things, you probably need a lathe. Can you build one as nice as one you can buy? Probably not. But can you build one that will work and allow you to do more things than having no lathe at all? [Mikeandmertle] say absolutely! You can see the contraption in operation in the video below.
The build is decidedly functional-looking and only requires a few parts. Most of the components are unremarkable, save for a threaded bar, a metal pipe, some bearings, and a few threaded inserts. Well, there’s also a drill chuck and two lathe centers. Those don’t have to be very expensive, but they may well be the bulk of what you have to spend to make this project.
The optional drilling of the wrong-size holes and subsequent repair made us laugh, but we suggest you skip that step. We thought this lathe would be like many we’ve seen and use an electric drill as a motor. Instead, this lathe uses an angle grinder. It does look easy to mount and, of course, has plenty of torque.
In the video, it looks like there is a little runout, but that isn’t particularly surprising. It still looks useful for something thrown together from mostly spare parts.
You probably can’t use this lathe for anything heavy-duty. You could graduate to a cheap lathe and upgrade it. If you do attempt the build, you might look at a few other projects and mix and match the best parts.
2 thoughts on “No Lathe? Build Your Own”
It’s a very simple project, and thus there is not much to write about it, but the design looks useful, and it’s probably designed around parts that were already available, but still…
I’d prefer to use a hand drill instead of an angle grinder for the power source. First, most have a round neck that is designed to clamp the thing into a drill press, and it’s also already got the chuck on it, so that simplifies the design further. If you’re interested in this sort of thing, then you can also look at the drill stand from Wabeco. It is relatively expensive (around EUR 200), but you can get all sorts of attachments for it, including an XY table for coordinate drilling and light milling, and it has ways to use it as a wood lathe too. Even if you don’t want to buy it, you can use it as inspiration to make something similar.
Or go the other way, and simplify the above design even further. The thick plywood base seems adequate for a wood lathe. If you want to stay with wood, you can saw a big dovetail and glue it on top of the baseplate instead of the steel pipe.
An word of caution though:
The LDT-4000W speed controller is a cheap and unsafe Chinese product. I bought a few, just because I was curious what’s in it, and the metal box on itself is (almost) worth the cost of the thing. If you buy this, then make a bunch of modifications. It really got an amazing amount of safety concerns.
1. The PCB inside is very close to the housing. It does not meet a 3mm (6mm) distance safety standard.
2. The PCB is just flapping in the breeze, Mount it to something sturdy (it can easily bent because of the relatively heavy heatsink on it.
3. The power cord has no earthing wire, so replace the power cord and connect earth.
4. The power cable has no strain relief, so add that too if you replace the cord.
The potentiometer (WTH118-2W B470k) itself has a metal axle and looks sturdy, but I’m not sure if it meets western safety standards for 230Vac. The plastic knob does provide isolation, but it’s not something you can really trust on. Connecting an earth wire to the metal case would also mitigate most of the problems here though.
