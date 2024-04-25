Many readers will be aware of the trend for disposable vapes, and how harvesting them for lithium-ion batteries has become a popular pastime in our community. We’re all used to the slim ones about the size of a marker pen, but it’s a surprise to find that they also come in larger sizes equipped with colour LCD screens. [Jason Gin] received one of this type of vape, and set about reverse engineering it.
What he found inside alongside the lithium-ion cell (we love his use of the term ” street lithium” by the way) was an ARM Cortex M0 microcontroller, 1 MB of flash, and that 80×160 display. Some investigation revealed this last part to have an ST7735S controller with an SPI interface. He turned his attention to the flash, which was filled with the bitmaps for the display. Seeing an opportunity there, this lead to the creation of a Windows 95 theme for the device.
Finally, the microcontroller turned out to be accessible with programming tools, with an unprotected firmware. The reverse engineering effort is ongoing, but we hope the result is a small dev board that will at least save some of the from being e-waste. If you’re curious, all the tools used are in a GitHub repository.
Meanwhile, we’ve looked at street lithium harvesting before.
Thanks [DeadFishOnTheLanding] for the tip!
8 thoughts on “Reverse Engineering A Fancy Disposable Vape”
Even if you don’t find it by the side of the road, that’s a pretty good dev board for $20! 48MHz M0, 1MB flash (maybe some internal as well), screen, battery with charging circuitry, and coil driver circuit. There are plenty of fun DC motor or lighting projects you could do with it.
I wonder if the coil driver could handle the heating element from one of those USB soldering irons. Might make a nice Pinecil/TS100-style portable iron with customizable features.
The coil driver is just a P-channel MOSFET that’s driven from an N-channel that’s both on the power board. The logic board’s just sending a digital output, which makes development actually kind of easier. The board-to-board header basically gives you two GPIOs and an ADC channel through a 2:1 divider.
The screen isn’t quite big enough to use for a dedicated pico-8 machine. The screen is 80×160 pixels whereas Pico-8 needs a 128 × 128 pixel screen. Though if you were enterprising, you could use two screens together.
But can it run Doom?
Well, if you use them a lot … your’re Doomed
Thanks for the feature! I submitted a tip but I guess I didn’t have to after all, hah!
I can’t take all the credit for the “street lithium” phrase though. I borrowed that from BigClive on YouTube, who made a lot of videos talking about disposable vape harvesting and has inspired me and plenty of others to seek them out if we find them in the field.
Nice effort, congratulations.
