Harvesting Rechargeable Batteries From Single-Use Devices

The price of lithium batteries has plummeted in recent years as various manufacturers scale up production and other construction and process improvements are found. This is a good thing if you’re an EV manufacturer, but can be problematic if you’re managing something like a landfill and find that the price has fallen so low that rechargeable lithium batteries are showing up in the waste stream in single-use devices. Unlike alkaline batteries, these batteries can explode if not handled properly, meaning that steps to make sure they’re disposed of properly are much more important. [Becky] found these batteries in single-use disposable vape pens and so set about putting them to better use rather than simply throwing them away.
While she doesn’t use the devices herself, she was able to source a bunch of used ones locally from various buy-nothing groups. Disassembling the small vape pens is fairly straightforward, but care needed to be taken to avoid contacting some of the chemical residue inside of the devices. After cleaning the batteries, most of the rest of the device is discarded. The batteries are small but capable and made of various lithium chemistries, which means that most need support from a charging circuit before being used in any other projects. Some of the larger units do have charging circuitry, though, but often it’s little more than a few transistors which means that it might be best for peace-of-mind to deploy a trusted charging solution anyway.
While we have seen projects repurposing 18650 cells from various battery packs like power tools and older laptops, it’s not too far of a leap to find out that the same theory can be applied to these smaller cells. The only truly surprising thing is that these batteries are included in single-use devices at all, and perhaps also that there are few or no regulations limiting the sale of devices with lithium batteries that are clearly intended to be thrown away when they really should be getting recycled.
7 thoughts on “Harvesting Rechargeable Batteries From Single-Use Devices”
Interesting. Doest this mean, that is cheaper to produce rechargable Li-ion battery than non-rechargable?
Not sure if cheaper, but for the vapes you need pretty decent currents, so that’s probably why are used li-ion batteries instead of single use…
What surprise me more is, that the used vapes are not taken back in shop, when you buy a new (for recycling). Instead people are throwring it everywhere…
I have at home bag of used vapes from a friend (who collected it also from other friends).
Obviously yes.
Please keep in mind that these batteries might have ended up in such devices because they have not met the required quality to sold as a rechargeable cell.
What it boils down to for those manufacturers of throw-away vapes is money. They can either set up the infrastructure to collect used vapes, a production line for disassembly for those vapes, and testing of the salvaged LiIon cells which probably has to include at least one full charge-discharge-charge cycle, or they can just slap in a shiny new cell and call it a disposable. Guess what is cheaper for them.
I’ve been doing this too. The cells in the ECigs of the type here are a bit over 1400mAH according to the tester I’ve used.
See http://www.sadarc.org/xenforo/upload/index.php?threads/make-a-battery-bank-for-almost-0.362/ if you want to see my results.
There are quite a few more for me to do as yet. A friend uses them and is sending me her ’empty’ ones. Also, a number have just been picked up after being tossed away. I’ve even have a couple that have been flattened a bit by being dropped on the road. The batteries still work after being run over. Not a recommended thing to do though!
It does seem a real waste to have a rechargeable battery, Aluminium case, custom Silicone Rubber parts etc. in a single use device that could be so easily made reusable.
I’ve done this for a while. I use to buy up the VUSE vapes for 99 cents from the local gas station and harvest the batteries.
