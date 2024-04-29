We were sad to hear that after 52 years in operation, iconic ham radio supplier MFJ will close next month. On the one hand, it is hard not to hear such news and think that it is another sign that ham radio isn’t in a healthy space. After all, in an ideal world, [Martin Jue] — the well-known founder of MFJ — would have found an anxious buyer. Not only is the MFJ line of ham radio gear well regarded, but [Martin] had bought other ham radio-related companies over the years, such as Ameritron, Hygain, Cushcraft, Mirage, and Vectronics. Now, they will all be gone, too.
However, on a deeper reflection, maybe we shouldn’t see it as another nail in ham radio’s coffin. It is this way in every industry. There was a time when it was hard to imagine ham radio without, say, Heathkit. Yet they left, and the hobby continued. We could name a slew of other iconic companies that had their day: Eico, Hammarlund, Hallicrafters, and more. They live on at hamfests, their product lines are frozen in time, and we’re sure we’ll see a used market for MFJ gear well into the next century.
Maybe you aren’t a ham and wonder why you would care. Turns out MFJ made things of interest to anyone who worked with RF transmitting or receiving. If you were a shortwave listener, they had antennas and related gear for you. They also made antenna analyzers and network analyzers that were very cost-effective compared to other options. If you wanted clean power supplies, MFJ had quite the selection of those. They even had a great selection of variable capacitors and inductors, which are tough to find in small quantities. You could even get air-wound coil stock, knobs, meters, and toroids.
Sure, most of what they sold was things only hams or other radio operators wanted—that was the nature of the company. But their loss will be felt by more than just the ham community. Someone, of course, will step into the void as they always do.
So farewell MFJ. We will miss you, but we look forward to meeting your replacement, whoever that might be. While you can spend a lot of money on ham radio, you can get started for $50 or less. Oddly, we haven’t directly featured much MFJ gear on Hackaday over the years, but we have mentioned a few.
8 thoughts on “Farewell MFJ”
Back in the days when Heahtkit shut down there were a lot of competitors to fill the gap left.
MFJ occupy a larger space with a wider range of goodies so their closure will leave a *huge* gap in the market and I’m really not sure there’s any one company can fill it so I think we’re going to lose a lot of the niche products MFJ produce which is a real shame.
There’s a lot of people out there who will slate them and there are a few products in their lineup which have a rep for poor build quality (not experiences it personally) but it’s an iconic brand which really seems to care.
My own experience of them was of always excellent and friendly service, only a year or so ago I needed a couple of ‘keycaps’ for an MFJ 259 analyser, I was fully willing to pay but they insisted not and shipped them for free from the US to the UK bundled in with a printed catalogue which is filled with all sorts of stuff I just didn’t know they sold, very reminiscent of the joy of the Radioshack or Maplin catalogues.
I was thinking of the Radio Shack connection/story also. I’m not a ham (although my wife says otherwise 😆), but this story does touch the heart when a niche and caring supplier goes out of business. Best wishes to those of you that did business with MFJ.
Well, even nowadays smart devices companies go out of business (which are supposed to be making tons of money). Generally the un-willingness of the owners to evolve into what the market is buying now, is what causes them to go out of business.
After reading this I visited their website. As of this time there was no indication of them going out of business, so it might be a last change to buy something directly from them.
What a terrible website by the way. Terrible layout and the catalog is a PDF of 130MB hosted on google drive.
MFJ has always been pretty old school, and targeted the older ham market. I’m sad they are shutting down, but not surprised. There is certainly innovation in amateur radio, but not so much in the segment MFJ operated in.
My first thought was that the demise of Hygain and Cushcraft would leave an irrepairable hole in the beam antenna supply. A quick google search reveals a number of suppliers posed to fill the gap. Life goes on.
I shouldn’t have put off ordering that replacement IF xformer for my MFJ Cub, though.
First MFJ product I purchased was the 1270C Packet TNC. I still have that unit in my collection of MFJ equipment. I got to meet him a few Dayton trips in the past and thanked him many a time for his ingenuity. It all started with a CW filter that set him up until now. I still wanted to get an ALS-600 for the house (and get some help to raise my antennas). Thank you, once again Mr. Jue…your legacy lives on with many in the Ham community. 73 de KC8KVA
