When the first Raspberry Pi came out back in 2012 it was groundbreaking because it offered a usable little Linux machine with the proud boast of a $25 dollar price tag. Sure it wasn’t the fastest kid on the block, but there was almost nothing at that price which could do what it did. Three leap years later though it’s surrounded by a host of competitors with similar hardware, and its top-end model now costs several times that original list price.
Meanwhile the cost of a “real” x86 computer such as those based upon the Intel N100 has dropped to the point at which it almost matches a fully tricked-out Pi with storage and peripherals, so does the Pi still hold its own? [CNX Software] has taken a look.
From the examples they use, in both cases the Intel machine is a little more expensive than the Pi, but comes with the advantage of all the peripherals, cooling, and storage coming built-in rather than add-ons. They rate the Pi as having the advantage on expandability as we’d expect, but the Intel giving a better bang for the buck in performance terms. From where we’re sitting the advantage of the Pi over most of its ARM competition has always been its good OS support, something which is probably exceeded by that on an x86 platform.
So, would you buy the Intel over the high-end Pi? Let us know in the comments.
8 thoughts on “How Does The Raspberry Pi Rack Up Against A Mini PC?”
I bought an N100 based pc to dual boot windows and Linux. It was a nightmare. I struggled with audio over HDMI support amongst other issues. That, coupled with a lack of GPIO, I don’t think we’re quite there. I use all 5 of my Pis to feed Toslink audio using CMUS, which can handle multiple TB audio libraries well and has DBUS support. I’m happy to take feedback though.
Someone please help me. For $93~86€ I get on ebay.DE a Lenovo ThinkCentre tiny formfactor
M92p Tiny PC Core i5-3470T 2.90 GHz 4GB 320GB HDD Win7 (70 €)
M93P Tiny i5-4570T 8GB 128GB SSD W-Lan ohne Betriebssystem (75 €)
M93p TINY Core i5-4590, 2,0 GHz 8Gb / 128Gb SSD Mini PC Win10 (85 €)
M92p Tiny i7 3770 3,4GHz 4GB 320GB Tiny Win 7 Pro Desktop USF (88 €)
So if we do a speed/power for price comparison, why not go for such stuff?
Personally, I would not go older than 6th gen Intel (or equivalent) or, preferably 7th gen (as I actually did with an SFF).
Alternatively, only DDR4 and above.
Of course the configs you’re listing seem quite powerful.
Loos like they tried to make Pi cheaper in both cases by carefuly picking apples and oranges. In cheaper variant they took 4GB Pi while the N100 had 12GB ram and 500GB ssd.
It is very clear than as generic linux PC the Pi5 is more expensive and you get slower machine with many limitations (no suspend to ram/hibernate, limited OS selection, no RAM expansion, only 1x pcie, ..), also the power draw and size are no significant advantages anymore and same for noise, you also can get fully passive N100 boxes with no fan. Pi5 (or CM5 when it comes) may still be great for cases where N100 box is overkill and where it solves the problem without need to add extra stuff. But once you need the 8GB model and plan to add fan, box, ssd and need good 5v/5A power adapter it may no longer be the best soution.
Pi has GPIOs and is not tied permanently to screen, keyboard, case etc. The 2 are not really comparable as they ‘should’ do totally different things. Using a Pi to read emails, browse the interwebs etc. is not really it’s USP is at all.
I run all of my RPIs headless most of the time. While the RPI is now capable of a decent low end desktop, that isn’t the purpose of mine. I use them in ‘projects’. Like I recently upgraded my PDP 11/70 simulator machine to a RPI 5. Besides the simulator, the machine also runs Pi-Hole and is my redis and ntp server for the network… with plenty of processing power left over… Just sits on the desk and does it’s job. So between the RPI 3, 4, 5, zero and Pico boards, I am covered for any project I can think of.
As Intel and AMD currently are I’d probably pick an AMD board if I’m buying a new computer brain for a battery powered project and for some reason didn’t think the Pi (or similar SBC) was the right choice. AMD are just better at high performance for low power draw as a rule at the moment. But ultimately I think the way Pi supports their boards and the long term availability means I’d pick a Pi – If I put the effort in to build something I’d like to be secure knowing I can get replacement hardware that just drops in for a good while. The only similar option I know of beyond that is the framework folks – but that is a different price and performance bracket really.
And if I’m not buying a ‘brain’ for my project and just want a functional computer for something I don’t know why I’d buy a Pi at all – when you just want a computer to use as a computer, laptop, handheld buy a computer in the appropriate form factor. Doesn’t need much justification to use a Pi over an off the shelf PC now they have such high performance models that can do almost any task you may want comfortably for a still reasonable price, but…
A garage sale computer has ALWAYS beaten every version of the Pi every year since its release where form factor and low power aren’t considerations. The Pi held a sweet spot for a time on price compared to other things with the same form factor and other specs. Where they stood out was the exceptional job capturing the market and narrative and getting fanboys proselytizing for them (plenty of examples coming in replies below).
It’s a study in compromises, most of them by the vendor. A Pi can be an ok (never great) solution, but they became a religion.
