Large Language Models (LLMs ) are everywhere, but how exactly do they work under the hood? [Miguel Grinberg] provides a great explanation of the inner workings of LLMs in simple (but not simplistic) terms that eschews the low-level mathematics of how they work in favor of laying bare what it is they do.
At their heart, LLMs are prediction machines that work on tokens (small groups of letters and punctuation) and are as a result capable of great feats of human-seeming communication. Most technical-minded people understand that LLMs have no idea what they are saying, and this peek at their inner workings will make that abundantly clear.
Be sure to also review an illustrated guide to how image-generating AIs work. And if a peek under the hood of LLMs left you hungry for more low-level details, check out our coverage of training a GPT-2 LLM using pure C code.
3 thoughts on “How AI Large Language Models Work, Explained Without Math”
I’d rather have it explained with math, just with English annotations for some of us that are rusty on our symbolic notation.
Complete and comprehensible primer on LLMs.
HackaDay should take a poll.
How many readers took calculus, how many took calculus for business majors (arm wave calc without math), how many are just really bad at math (no calc at all) and how many are kids still working math class?
I don’t think this is on point for hackaday readers. But accept I could be wrong.
There are some clearly innumerate posters here.
