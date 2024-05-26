The germanium point contact diode, and almost every semiconductor device using germanium, is now obsolete. There was a time when almost every television or radio would have contained one or two of them, but the world has moved on from both analogue broadcasting and discrete analogue electronics in its lower-frequency RF circuitry. [TSBrownie] is taking a look at alternatives to the venerable 1N34A point-contact diode in one of the few places a point-contact diode makes sense, the crystal radio.
In the video below the break, he settles on a slightly more plentiful Eastern European D9K as a substitute after trying a silicon rectifier (awful) and a Schottky diode (great in theory, not so good in practice). We’ve trodden this path in the past and settled on a DC bias to reduce the extra forward voltage needed for a 1N4148 silicon diode to conduct because, like him, we found a Schottky disappointing.
The 1N34 is an interesting component, and we profiled its inventor a few years ago. Meanwhile, it’s worth remembering that sometimes, we just have to let old parts go.
2 thoughts on “How Do You Fill The 1N34 Void?”
Why would I move away from it for my own projects? I have a significant stock on hand, and have since I was in uni, adding to it periodically as chance permitted. I added more to it a few months ago at a yard sale.
Several other components that I stock up on opportunistically, including several types of germanium transistor and tunnel diodes, as well. When I go belly up, I hope someone appreciates it all as one lot, but most likely it will be broken up by a reseller and some crapcanned by an unappreciative soul.
Oh well.
It’s not clear what he is measuring, but it seems the signal generator (1.5 V peak, 3 V p-p ?) is probably driving the cathodes of the diodes and the negative peaks are rectified and held by the scope probe’s ~ 15 pF capacitance (and 1 MΩ). Notice the ‘rise’ time is slow (this the decay of the peak rectified signal and dominated by the scope 15 pF // 1 MΩ).
Look at the waveform baseline — it appears to be ~ 60 mV above the signal.
It’s not clear that this indicates the P9K is ‘better’ — where is the baseline for channel 1 ? it just appears that there is more capacitance in on than the other. Notice that the (negative) peaks of the waveform are at the same level. Just looking at the p-p amplitude doesn’t tell anything (a resistor in this setup would give 3.0 V !)
What you want in a crystal radio is a high ratio between forward conductivity and reverse conductivity at low signal levels. For AM, diode capacitance isn’t significant. Better to measure forward and reverse DC current at (say) 0.1 V, 0.2 V, 0.3 V, to 0.5 V or so.
