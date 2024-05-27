The Emperor’s New Computer

You walk into a home office and see an attractive standing desk that appears bare. Where’s the computer? Well, if it is [DIY Perk]’s office, the desk is the computer. Like a transformer robot, the desk transforms into a good-looking PC.
He starts with a commercial desk and creates a replacement desktop out of some aluminum sheets and extrusions. The motion uses some V-slot profiles and linear rails. The monitor and keyboard shelf pop up on invisible hinges. When closed, there’s no trace of a computer.
The mechanics of the pop-out hatch are complex, but they worked the first time. At least, we think it was the first time. Video editing is a possibility! He did have to add some springs and pneumatics to keep it from slamming down. A magnet gives a positive lock feeling when you open the hatch.
The monitor is an ultra-wide OLED that can be curved or flat. He removed the electronics from the panel and mounted the screen on the inner part of the hatch. Half of the electronics went back into the desk. A small but powerful PC with an Intel I9 and a graphics card fit in the desk. A conventional power supply would be too large, but a pair of very thin GaN power supplies come to the rescue.
Thermal management is also something that could easily be too thick. The solution was a custom brass heat spreader that runs the length of the desk, onto which he mounted 40 surplus server heatsinks paired with laptop fans. But when they failed to get the job done, larger heatsinks and fans were brought in. These stick out below the bottom of the desk, but you wouldn’t notice unless you were laying on the floor.
Honestly, the build is amazing. If you are on the fence, watch the first few seconds of the video where the desk transforms, and you’ll be hooked. The final step was to make the aluminum desktop look like wood with oak planks and some optical illusions.
We doubt our woodworking and machining skills are up to duplicating this, but we wish he’d take our money. Desk computers aren’t really a new idea, of course. Be glad you don’t have to build a 1965 “desktop” computer into a desk.
6 thoughts on “The Emperor’s New Computer”
I’m sorry but I really hate this kind of thing. All I can think is “what a waste of resources for some showroom piece no one will use.”
No ergonomics — you can’t meaningfully adjust the monitor.
Unless you use the the right keyboard you can’t hide it because it won’t fit.
When a component that is not easily replaceable dies or they no longer make that monitor form factor do you throw away the whole desk?
It’s not really *useful* closed up because you’re not going to want to put anything weighty (or containing liquids) on top of the lid. Whatever you do put on top has to be moved elsewhere.
It’s basically a gigantic stationary laptop in an awful form factor – It’s not even a collector’s piece like the steampunk stuff people do.
Absolutely useless, this is just a look I made a video, support me because this is all I got.
All folded up, now it gets stuff on top of it, how you use the computer, clean it off, bla bla
Who is today’s sponsor? Couldn’t be bothered to click on the video to find out.
Well, besides the sponsored ¼ of the video, it’s a way to show what it could be done. Some ppl want to have a clean look of their room, some want to see all the bits and pieces and wires floating around to be sure that all is customisable.
This channel is kind of p0rn: you want it like that, but it is not possible just like that. In the end it is a suggestion, perhaps new ideas and ways to do things. Also you’ll need a lot of paper tissue to collect the extra moisture (from the eyes and mouth) as you forget to be a normal human being and forget to close your mouth. From time to time (when the comercial hits) press pause, clean yourself, drink some water, wash the face and think if this should continue. Then start your own project.
Still waiting for the next video.
I’m torn, I wanna be a hater (always) but I actually kinda think it’s cool
This is a beautiful and clever build and he shows you exactly how he did it. I only wish I had the time to do something like this. The video doesn’t fully convey the weeks needed to design and build it. I love that he showed how his original custom cooling solution wasn’t adequate and how he fixed it.
