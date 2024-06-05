FLOSS Weekly Episode 786: What Easy Install Script?

This week Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell chat with Brodie Robertson about Linux, Wayland, YouTube, Microsoft’s Windows Recall and more. Is Linux ready for new users? Is Recall going to kick off a migration? All this and more!

Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BrodieRobertson

Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@TechOverTea

