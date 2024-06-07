The IBM PC: Brainchild Of A Misfit

We’ve read a number of histories of the IBM PC and lived through that time, too. But we enjoyed [Gareth Edwards’] perspective in a post entitled The Misfit who Built the IBM PC. The titular character is Don Estridge, a decidedly atypical IBM employee who was instrumental in creating the personal computer market as we know it.
It’s not that IBM invented the personal computer — far from it. But the birth of the PC brought personal computers to the mainstream, especially in offices, and — much to IBM’s chagrin — opened up the market for people to make add-on cards for printers, videos, and other accessories.
IBM was a computer juggernaut in the late 1970s. Its divisions were the size of other companies, and some have compared it to a collection of mafia families. The company was heavily invested in big computers, and management was convinced that personal computing was, at most, an avenue to video games and most likely a fad.
Known as a conservative company, the PC project drew from a number of corporate misfits who had been technically successful but often punished for coloring outside the lines. They developed a prototype. The post quotes one of the people involved as saying, “The system would do two things. It would draw an absolutely beautiful picture of a nude lady, and it would show a picture of a rocket ship blasting off the screen. We decided to show the Management Committee the rocket ship.” Wise choice.
That’s just the kind of tidbit in this post, and if you have any interest in computer history of the 1980s, you’ll definitely want to check it out. Estridge died in 1985, so he didn’t get to see much of the result of the market he opened up. Of course, there were many other players who appear in this story. The PC has many parents, as you might expect.
We’ve done our own recounting of this story. However, we tend to obsess more over the internals.
Hah. Here in western Europe of the 80s it could have been the other way round.. 😂
Well, at least in my country, I believe.
This merely partly correct. AFAIK the IBM PC model 5150 wasn’t available in Europe before 1983.
The Sirius 1/Victor 9000 was one of first PC available here.
So the influence of the IBM PC was limited.
What really was important was the birth of the Turbo XT clones, I think.
The whole ecosystem of expansion cards was made for the clones rather than the IBM PC.
Clones that came from far east by the way, rather than the North American market.
(MS-DOS and PC BIOS compatible clones with Hercules compatible graphics cards and an 8088/V20 processor.)
Also, before this happened, there were various “MS-DOS compatibles” (not IBM PC compatibles) that tried to establish on market. Similar to how CP/M machines tried to in the 1970s (Altair 8800, IMSAI 8080, NorthStar etc) .
Unfortunately, they didn’t succeed because major software applications were written in a way that they did low-level stuff that only worked on IBM PCs.
So it’s not like the IBM PC was any good or special. It maybe simply succeeded because it had been backed up by then-powerful American software industry.
Silicon Valley was still going strong back then, after all.
Or to put it this way, to many companies and users it was MS-DOS that was important. Not the IBM PC, it was just the packaging.
MS-DOS, at the time, was seen as the spiritual successor to CP/M.
Comparable to how OS/2 later was seen as the successor to DOS.
And in both examples, things had changed a bit from the initial expectation.
I forgot to mention, it wasn’t too uncommon to get a clone motherboard from, say, Taiwan or Hongkong and equip it with copied ROMs of IBM BIOS and ROM BASIC.
That way, users had a very modern/fast motherboard with very good PC compatibility. All the IBM specific bugs were being included, after all.
Needles to say that the NEC V20 from Japan was a popular upgrade to the slower intel 8088 that continued to be shipped with the IBM PC and IBM XT for the years to follow.
The NEC V20/V30 was also compatible with the updated i8086 instructions set that was included with 80186/80188 and 80286 processors (known as 8086-2 ISA, I think).
For some reason the 8086 and 8088 never got this upgrade.
