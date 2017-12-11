The IBM PC That Broke IBM

It was the dawn of the personal computer age, a time when Apple IIs, Tandy TRS-80s, Commodore PETs, the Atari 400 and 800, and others had made significant inroads into schools and people’s homes. But IBM, whose name was synonymous with computers, was nowhere to be seen. And yet within a few years, the IBM PC would be the dominant player.
Those of us who were around at the time cherished one of those early non-IBM computers, and as the IBM PC came out, either respected it, looked down on it, or did both. But now, unless your desktop machine is a Mac, you probably own a computer that owes its basic design to the first IBM PC.
The Slow Moving Elephant
In the 1960s and 1970s, the room-filling mainframe was the leading computing platform and the IBM System/360 held a strong position in that field. But sales in 1979 in the personal computer market were $150 million and were projected to increase 40% in 1980. That was enough for IBM to take notice. And they’d have to come up with something fast.
Fast, however, wasn’t something people felt IBM could do. Decisions were made through committees, resulting in such a slow decision process that one employee observed, “that it would take at least nine months to ship an empty box.” And one analyst famously said, “IBM bringing out a personal computer would be like teaching an elephant to tap dance.”
And yet, in just a few short years, IBM PCs dominated the personal computer market and the majority of today’s desktops can trace their design back to the first IBM PC. With even more built-in barriers which we cover below, how did the slow-moving elephant make this happen?
Doing It In A Non-IBM Way
Much of the push for a personal computer came from executive Bill Lowe and other IBMers who had been working on the IBM 5100 and 5120, IBM’s minicomputers that fit on a desktop but were too pricey for consumers. Consulting computer dealers about PCs, Lowe was told that store employees would have to be able to make repairs and that it must be made of standard parts. This was very much in contrast to the way IBM did things. IBM’s approach had long been a cradle-to-grave bundling of engineering, sales, installation, software design, and maintenance.
Despite IBM’s reputation for moving slowly, bursts of rapid development were possible in the company. The IBM 5110 had gone from conception to production in only 90 days. But even with the 5100 and other minicomputers, they’d failed to dominate the market giving way to Digital Equipment Corp (DEC) and Data General. And so IBM began to establish what amounted to little companies within IBM, called Independent Business Units (IBUs).
In 1980, Lowe discussed a proposal with IBM President John Opel, CEO Frank Cary and the Corporate Management Committee (CMC) to base a PC on the Atari 800. But instead, the committee allowed Lowe to form an independent group within IBM to develop IBM’s own PC from scratch. The group consisted of a dozen employees in Boca Raton, Florida, led by Bill Sydnes, who’d had managed the rapid, 90-day development of the 5110. They were tasked to develop a prototype in 30 days.
The first wire-wrapped prototype was completed in less time than that and presented to the CMC in August 1980. The group also delivered a business plan and it was that which convinced the committee to go further. Some of the plan’s main points were as follows:
- It would have an open architecture, a decision influenced by many IBM employees who were themselves users of the Apple II, which had expansion slots inside.
- It would be sold in retail stores.
- It would use industry standard parts. This was necessitated by the need to make something that would work well, have a low risk, and which store employees could repair. That also meant using an off-the-shelf processor.
- That processor would be the 16-bit 8088 instead of the 8086. The 8086 was deemed too powerful and would compete against existing IBM products. Also, Intel could provide the 8088 at a lower price and in larger quantities, and the 8-bit bus made the computer cheaper.
Most of this flew in the face of IBM’s cradle-to-grave approach, but the committee agreed that it was the plan that was most likely to succeed. And so in October, the group was turned into an IBU codenamed “Project Chess” tasked with producing the “Acorn” by August 1981, less than a year later. Lowe was promoted and Don Estridge took over leading the group.
The approach to the software also departed from the IBM way of doing things. They decided to license Microsoft BASIC instead of using their own BASIC used on their mainframes. One reason was that Microsoft’s BASIC already had hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.
The OSes came from Microsoft and Digital Research. Microsoft licensed the rights to 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products and offered to supply it to IBM. The IBM branded version was named PC-DOS while Microsoft’s was MS-DOS. From Digital Research came CP/M but IBM sold PC-DOS for far less than CP/M and so PC-DOS won the market.
On August 12, 1981, the Boca Raton group met their deadline and IBM announced the IBM PC.
Marketing Like Apple
It was priced to compete with Apple and other personal computers. The cost for the basic 16K RAM machine with the Color Graphics Adapter but no disk drive was $1565. The 48K Apple II with disk drive was around $2800, but once you added up the cost of a comparable 48K IBM PC with disk drive and game adapter, the price was similar at $2630.
To take advantage of the IBM name, the initial ads used phrases such as “Presenting the IBM of Personal Computers” and “My own IBM computer. Imagine that”. But that was followed by far more personal, and friendly ads using Charlie Chaplin’s The Little Tramp character and based on Chaplin’s films. They were simple, most with clean white backgrounds with Chaplin, the IBM PC and a red rose dominating the frame.
In keeping with the non-IBM approach, IBM didn’t produce its own software for the PC until 1984. Instead, launch titles included leading third-party software at the time: spreadsheet VisiCalc, accounting software PeachTree, and EasyWriter which was originally written for the Apple II.
Distribution was done through IBM Product Centers. But after studying Apple’s distribution network, it also sold through outside retail outlets such as ComputerLand and Sears Roebuck.
In the first year, they’d sold fewer than 100,000 units. By the end of 1982, one PC per minute was being sold during business hours, and by the end of 1983, 750,000 had been sold. IBM’s PC revenue had reached $4 billion by 1984, a far cry from the $150 million dollars total personal computer market size of 1979. By 1984, the IBM PC and clones made by other companies copying the PC had become the number one personal computer.
Why Did It Sell?
Did the IBM name make it sell, or was it the non-IBMness of the product, the open hardware, and software approach?
For the corporate customers, it seems to have been the name. Many of them had IBM mainframes and were used to IBM’s high quality service, and so they were comfortable with going with the IBM PC. A popular saying was that “No one ever got fired for buying IBM”.
On the other hand, due to the quality and quantity of documentation and support which IBM provided for the PC, one year after it hit the market there were 753 software packages available. Most of the major software houses were adapting their products to run on the PC. On the hardware side, IBM didn’t release a hard disk for two years but 3rd party hard disk subsystems were available in ComputerLand stores during the introduction in 1981. By November, Tecmar, a PC enhancements products manufacturer had 20 products including memory expansion, data acquisition, and external hard drives.
Getting Personal
Drawing from personal experience, I was a TRS-80 Color Computer owner in 1981. When taking a break from University, I could be found at Radio Shack with other CoCo enthusiasts showing off software we’d written, and examining the latest games and hardware. But invariably I’d head a few doors down to the IBM Product Center to check out the latest on the IBM PC. Why? Because it was IBM and I felt that even though the screen was a boring green on black, and the case was nowhere as sleek as either the CoCo or the Apple II, giving it all the attractiveness of a brick, I felt that IBM was a force that could not be ignored. Within a few years, I was programming on contract in Pascal and dBase on an IBM PC AT. Other than for small PowerPC, ARM and AVR based boards, IBM PCs, their clones and their descendants are all I’ve used since.
Why do I continue to buy PCs? There’s a huge variety of available hardware along with the software, both for sale and for free. If I have a problem then the solution from the online support community is only a few clicks away. All of that results from IBM’s initial decision to go with openness, and as a result, I see no reason to change.
What about you? Do you have stories of the days before or during the introduction of the IBM PC? If so, which one of the pre-PC personal computers did you use and how did you feel when IBM entered the market? Do you use a desktop at all these days? Being a hardware hacker we have to assume you have a keyboard machine of some sort for that occasional coding.
37 thoughts on “The IBM PC That Broke IBM”
One big reason they got to market so fast is that the 5110 is a straight-out-of-the-app-note implementation of the 8088. The Intel datasheets describe that design in some detail. IBM also got tons of help from Intel who realized what having IBM use their parts would mean for them.
You missed an important part of the story. The initial design and manufacturing actually came from a manufacture in Huntsville Alabama named SCI. And without SCI, the project would have failed.
I lived here in Huntsville for about 20 years now and this is the first I’ve heard of that detail, cool to know!
Yep, check out this link.
https://books.google.com/books?id=vy3cBZkjbZgC&pg=PA29&lpg=PA29&dq=sci+ibm+pc&source=bl&ots=BXlaNSDPvf&sig=VcjnP_lYFDmELN4DbXwslk919NE&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi-k5vKu4LYAhUkUt8KHXQMDJQQ6AEIXDAO#v=onepage&q=sci%20ibm%20pc&f=false
From friends who worked on the original PC and the PC Jr, I’ve been told that the original proposal was a 6809 based system. However, IBM had several Intel blue-box development systems from the development of the word processing system, and those were rather expensive boxes. Rather than buy 6809 development systems, they elected to re-use those blue boxes in an effort to sell the project to management.
Sweet. That would have been nice since I already knew 6809E assembly from my TSR-80 CoCo. Kinda fond of the 6809 as a result.
Of course, the CoCo was a fairly direct copy of what Motorola showed in the datasheet or application note.
And it ran Microware OS-9, a multitasking mutiuser operating system for the 6809. It was even “Unix-like”, and we were reading so much bout Unix around that time. I know I went for the CoCo because of the 6809 and OS-9, and it was the only 6809 system (Dragon excepted) which was within my price range. I could only drool over the Gimix and the SWTP 6809 systems.
Michael
I attended engineering school in the fall of 1983, and was *required* to buy the $1,800 DRC Pro-350 desktop computer w/dual floppy drives, an HD, and running P/OS, an RSX-11m based OS. It was a PDP-11 in simple desktop form, required no tools to repair it, and ran almost the entire library of RSX-11m software… we also bought it at a 50% discount off list price.
There were struggles, we were essentially a beta test site, all the computers soon needed hardware upgrades/repairs, but they were short-lived machines.
One unique item about these wholly unique systems was that their keyboard had a “Do” key, intended to take the place of the non-existent, but often cited ‘any’ key.
DEC Pro-350
Add a program to keep the hdd spinning when it wasn’t being read. Instant speed up of the PET (:
A PET with a HDD?
If you had money it did
Let’s not forget that IBM contracted Tandon to help produce the PC, because IBM wasn’t able to fill all the order by themselves. Tandon, knowing the BIOS and its patents, developed a compatible BIOS without infringing on the patents.
During those early days of the IBM PC, it was necessary to know “how compatible” a clone was. Some were barely compatible, but those based on Tandon’s BIOS were VERY compatible.
Reviews of clones would indicate compatibility level by saying whether or not it ran Microsoft Flight Simulator. Evidently that program reached pretty far down into the machine.
I was following PCs closely at that time and this is the first I’ve heard of Tandon. A quick web search indicates they didn’t get into PCs until after selling their disk business in the late 80s. It was Compaq that did the first clean room replication of the BIOS in the early 80s, and fought the legal battles over it, which lead to others producing copies of the BIOS. The BIOS was the stumbling block in producing PC clones. Everything else was what we’d call today open source hardware.
IBMs legal people in Winchester, UK wrote a program a long time ago that would run on a vendor’s machine, and assess how compatible its BIOS was to IBM. They then went and promptly sued people for illegally copying IBM BIOS, quite successfully in some cases. Less so in others – Apricot in the UK were surprised to be threatened with court action, since the motherboards they were using in their computers were manufactured by IBM themselves .. a very embarrassed IBM OEM EMEA General Manager had a meeting with Apricot to beg forgiveness (and to offer indemnity).
This is the first time I’ve read that IBM considered basing a PC on the Atari 800. A cursory web search didn’t turn up any convincing references. The mind boggles at how this would have changed personal computing history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_Personal_Computer#Project_Chess
Third paragraph.
I heard that Moto 68k was first choice, but yeild was too low (only experimental at the time) and that the 808x was actually the last choice of IBM. I also herd that there was a busness issue, that IBM would not buy Moto cpu’s because of some sort of anti-trust thing. So, in the end, we had to suffer with shmegma-offset addressing until about 1995 while Amigas and Apples were running rings around us poor PC folk.
Actually, IBM had several efforts going on at the same time, Almost >.< competing.
The IBM Lab computer, AKA System 9000, came out about the same time. It was Motorola 68k based, used VersaBus, ran Xenix (or an IBM OS of some sort). Could hold ~5MB of RAM iirc.
One of my college friends worked on it in Danbury, Ct, then went over to the AIX group in Fishkill.
I met with the Motorola guys who were competing for the PC business from IBM. Their 68000 CPU at the time was a huge 64-pin gold-pinned DIL ceramic package, and they couldn’t guarantee that their 40-pin multiplex version, the 68008 would be there in time for IBMs intended announcement. There was also a gentle nudge from IBM Corp to use the Universal Controller family from IBM (UC.5 probably) but the costs were too high for that also. 8086 was already in use in the DisplayWriter from Austin, TX, seemed a reasonable fit. Again, the 8088 variant was chosen since the data bus was 8 bit, and that cut down on external glue logic. Realistically it wasn’t until 386 arrived that we could get over this dumb idea of the Intel segmented address space, and get on with the business of developing software sensibly.
oh, and because you couldn’t at the time reliably wave solder such a big package, it would have had to go into a socket.
Remember the dozens of ‘MS-DOS compatibles’? They were fully IBM compatible at the BIOS level, but so many programmers were bypassing the BIOS, or relying on timings unique to the HW that quite a bit of SW just wouldn’t run on anything else but a Genuine IBM PC.
I worked for Tandy/Radio Shack in Ft.Worth in ’84/85 when we brought out the Tandy 1200, which was our first true PC clone. Prior to that (’83), it was the Model 2000, which was ‘compatible’, but had an 8MHz 80186 (almost 2x the speed of the 8088 in the IBM PC), supported 768K RAM, had an optional HD, thinline floppies (80 track vs the 40’s in the PC) and some rocking 640x400x16 color graphics, all long before the PC/AT. While it ran MS-DOS quite nicely (and rocked AutoCad), it also ran Xenix, the Microsoft (via a little company called The Santa Cruz Operation, SCO) version of System III Unix. I still have a copy on floppy here someplace.
Remember the PC Junior?
“Remember the PC Junior?”
Yes, it was IBM’s attempt at a low cost home computer, but they were so afraid it would cut into regular PC sales that they crippled it to absurdity.
I remember looking at one at the store. So much was hanging off the back, I was surprised it didn’t fall off the table.
I decided that my current ATX tower will be my last. Just no reason to have one anymore when I have gigabit Internet and can spin up an instance from any of a dozen cloud computing services to do the work those two quad core Xeons from 2007 used to do.
Does that mean you’ll be going laptop only? Or just a less powerful desktop machine?
Or have one’s personal “cloud” somewhere in the house and a much smaller computer on the desktop. Bonus in that one can migrate from cloud to local, and back with a good connection.
Actually, there’s a major missing part of the story. I saw the “White Room” with an earlier “Personal Computer” based on an IBM Processor (I believe it was the Woodstock). Probably 1979? It worked, but there was no operating system and no applications. It was killed and the Boca guys like Lewis Egglebrecht built the Intel-based system.
The reason Tandon (and others) were able to write a compatible BIOS quickly was that the BIOS listing was in the IBM PB TechRef. I was part of the push to keep it there, when the “OMG! IBM Never gives out ANY Source Code” contingent was made to realize that there were DISASSEMBLERS out there, and IBM guys had (on their own time and equipment) disassembled, modified (added different CRT and Printer drivers) and reassembled the Ohio Scientific OD-65D disk operaing system. They were shown the listing. “Get that OUT of this building right now!!”.. The BIOS stayed in the TechRef.
Woodstock 2 .. yes, that is the one I couldn’t remember. There was UC.5, UC1, Thebes at the higher end and Woodstock 2 at the lower end. Really interesting architecture that allowed fast context switching (for controllers, I believe) where it was always running at one of 8 interrupt levels; priority determined by the interrupt number. I recall working on the 3790 and 3740 families in Hursley which were UC based, when we were developing the NDS terminals.
There was a huge set of convergence projects in IBM at the time. Terminals were being developed for 3270 in Hursley and in Yamato, Japan. There was 5100 being developed in Rochester, MN and Displaywriter in Austin, TX. IBM Corp decided that we should have one common architecture supporting all of those projects. We had 68000 boards, 8086 boards, Woodstock 2 boards all plug-compatible so we could build whichever they wanted. And then, quietly and without ceremony the IBM PC happened, and our projects all got turned into a series of adapters that plugged into the iBM PC adapter sockets. No more processor board development for us in Hursley. Shame; we could have built a really good family of displays on the 68K family.
Boca’s reward for all this was to shutdown a few years later. Further “innovation” in the form of the microchannel bus was able to end IBM’s PC adventure. (and also kill off Tandy’s computer adventure)
Oh yeah, Part II of this article should be about MCA! (yecch!)
As I was told many, many times by the guys in Austin – there was nothing wrong with the Micro Channel architecture, flawed only in its implementation in certain places. (MCA was successful in RS/6000, less so in the PC world).
Oh, it was a great architecture, I don’t deny that!
It was just that IBM had punitive licensing fees on MCA.
Someone “way up there” thought since IBM had the greatest market share, but was losing it to clones, that they could force the whole PC industry into submission by offering the next greatest thing, and in order for clones to survive, clone makers would have to comply.
But, by then, the clone makers were large enough to form their own standard 32 architecture, (which was compatible with the existing ISA) and go there separate way.
I think IBM designed RS/6000 to use MCA in order to get rid of their MCA overstocks.
Must have been a few that had overstock. Had a board that was MCA on one edge, and EISA on the opposite edge.
Part of this is the “Goldilocks” thing.
Zilog’s Z8000 was a small hand-packed die, so inexpensive, but took too long to design, so was late to market.
Motorola’s 68000, was architecturally superior, and a well-structured design, but was a huge die and very expensive. The 68008 version, had various problems at the time.
Intel’s 8086 was in-between. Less-structured than the Motorola part, so a smaller die, and cheaper. But not so over-optimised as the Zilog part, so they hit the market window. The 8088, with the 8-bit bus, allowed for a cheap low-end entry product with the architectural expansion to 16-bits and beyond.