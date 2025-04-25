Sigrok Website Down After Hosting Data Loss

When it comes to open source signal analysis software for logic analyzers and many other sensors, Sigrok is pretty much the only game in town. Unfortunately after an issue with the server hosting, the website, wiki, and other documentation is down until a new hosting provider is found and the site migrated. This leaves just the downloads active, as well as the IRC channel (#sigrok) over at Libera.chat.

This is not the first time that the Sigrok site has gone down, but this time it seems that it’s more final. Although it seems a new server will be set up over the coming days, this will do little to assuage those who have been ringing the alarm bells about the Sigrok project. Currently access to documentation is unavailable, except via the WaybackMachine’s archive.

A tragic reality of FOSS projects is that they are not immortal, with them requiring constant time, money and effort to keep servers running and software maintained. This might be a good point for those who have a stake in Sigrok to consider what the project means to them, and what it might mean if it were to shutdown.