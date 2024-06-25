Using The Wind And Magnets To Make Heat

On the face of it, harnessing wind power to heat your house seems easy. In fact some of you might be doing it already, assuming you’ve got a wind farm somewhere on your local grid and you have an electric heat pump or — shudder — resistive heaters. But what if you want to skip the middleman and draw heat directly from the wind? In that case, wind-powered induction heating might be just what you need.
Granted, [Tim] from the Way Out West Blog is a long way from heating his home with a windmill. Last we checked, he didn’t even have a windmill built yet; this project is still very much in the experimental phase. But it pays to think ahead, and with goals of simplicity and affordability in mind, [Tim] built a prototype mechanical induction heater. His design is conceptually similar to an induction cooktop, where alternating magnetic fields create eddy currents that heat metal cookware. But rather than using alternating currents through large inductors, [Tim] put 40 neodymium magnets with alternating polarity around the circumference of a large MDF disk. When driven by a drill press via some of the sketchiest pullies we’ve seen, the magnets create a rapidly flipping magnetic field. To test this setup, [Tim] used a scrap of copper pipe with a bit of water inside. Holding it over the magnets as they whiz by rapidly heats the water; when driven at 1,000 rpm, the water boiled in about 90 seconds. Check it out in the video below.
It’s a proof of concept only, of course, but this experiment shows that a spinning disc of magnets can create heat directly. Optimizing this should prove interesting. One thing we’d suggest is switching from a disc to a cylinder with magnets placed in a Halbach array to direct as much of the magnetic field into the interior as possible, with coils of copper tubing placed there.
My parents used to have a windmill that heated the house via a water brake. When it worked, it was very effective, but the system broke down so often and needed so many maintenance, in comparison to the near-maintenance-free solar collectors we also had, they got fed up with it. Then a large storm increased insurance prices on wind turbines which put the nail in the coffin, they deconstructed and sold the thing.
The pipes no longer running through our garden made mowing a lot easier (I remember taking 1h45 before, then cut it down to 45mn)
I’m surprised he got much heat using copper pipe as it is too conductive, induction heating works best with iron.
It’s not as efficient, but it really doesn’t have to be – this is using harvested wind energy and scrap materials after all. And using a non-ferrous metal makes the construction a lot simpler – don’t have to keep fighting the tendency of the magnets to stick to it!
He could use a short piece of stainless steel…
Stainless doesn’t help if you also have copper, you get junction and electrolysis effects.
Aluminium might be less susceptible. Or lead.
Not a problem if you use plastic pipe connectors.
Iron vs copper are not really better or worse: they use different heating mechanisms. Copper is heated by eddy currents, and the better conductivity (than, say, tin or lead) allows the use of thinner material. It’s inherently a linear process.
Iron (and other ferromagnetic materials) is heated by magnetic hysteresis, a non-linear process, where you need a certain minimum magnetic field strength to generate heat.
If you’re winging it, you’re probably going to find your engineering easier (or lack of engineering luckier) if you use eddy currents as the heating mechanism.
Also, the ferromagnetic heating effect quits working above the Curie temperature, where the material stops being ferromagnetic. In practice this is not significant for cooking, as it’s usually around red heat.
Incidentally, the Curie effect is exploited in Weller PT series soldering tips: the tip incorporates a piece of ferromagnetic material that becomes nonmagnetic at the programed temperature. A PT700 tip senses when it is at 700F, for example. It’s a bit of genius to make the tip sense its temperature directly. It was even more genius when they stopped using the magnet to toggle the power relay directly, and started using a Triac (around 1980…). That relay was the failure point.
