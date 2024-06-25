The SpinMeister, For A Perfect Pizza Every Time!

If you don’t happen to have a traditional stone-floored domed clay oven on hand, it can be surprisingly challenging to make a pizza that’s truly excellent. Your domestic oven does a reasonable job, but doesn’t really get hot enough. Even a specialist pizza oven such as [Yvo de Haas]’ Ooni doesn’t quite do the best possible, so he’s upgraded it with the SpinMeister — a system for precise timing of the heat, and controlled rotation of the cooking stone for an even result.
The spinning part is handled by a stepper motor, driving a hex shaft attached to the bottom of the stone through a chuck. The rotating bearing itself is from an aftermarket stone rotator kit. The controller meanwhile is a smart 3D printed unit with a vacuum-fluorescent display module, powered from an Arduino Nano. There’s a motor controller to handle driving the stepper, and an MP3 module for audible warning. It’s all powered from a USB-C powerbank, for true portability. He’s produced a video showing it cooking a rather tasty-looking flatbread, which we’ve placed below. Now for some unaccountable reason, we want pizza.
If you recognize [Yvo]’s name, then perhaps it’s because he’s appeared on these pages a few times. Whether it’s a tentacle robot or something genuinely different in 3D printing, his work never ceases to be interesting.
The idea is nice but launching a pizza into the oven on a round stone is quite a lot harder, at least if you want a decent sized pizza and not a tiny one… And to be honest, getting an evenly cooked pizza is not that hard to do with a turning peel
Great build. While there are many rotating pizza stone ovens on the market (2 available through Walmart) and portable as well, the VFD unit makes this far better. The spin rate and time selectors weren’t shown off in the video. Perhaps in time a scale could be added like the brownness selector on a toaster. However, pizza and pitas making are an art not well duplicated by a countertop “Piezano” cooker.
I want that VFD…
