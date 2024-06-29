Solar Energy Plant Creates Fuel

Normally, when you think of solar power, you think about photovoltaic cells or using the sun to generate steam. But engineers at Synhelion — a spin off from ETH Zurich — had a crazy idea. Could you reverse combustion and change waste products back into fuel? The answer is yes if you can use the sun to turn things up to 1,500°C.
The input is water, carbon dioxide, and methane into syngas. The pilot plant in Germany is set to begin operations using a thermal storage device to allow the plant to operate around the clock. The new plant is slated to produce several thousand liters of fuel a year. Future plants will produce more, and they are targeting a cost of $1 per liter of fuel. The pilot plant has a 20-meter-tall tower and around 1,500 square meters of mirrors, producing 600 kW of output. The hexagonal mirrors are very thin, and the plant uses drones to aim the mirrors quickly compared to other methods.
Syngas shows up a lot lately. Getting to 1,500 degrees is a big ask, although we’ve seen ETH Zurich get to 1,000 using solar.
Synthetic fuels are the next step in the transition away from pure hydrocarbon fuel. This is a good example of using solar to that effect. I didn’t see in the linked article what the efficiency of the process was. Also “thousands of litres per year” is not even a drop in the bucket to meet demand. Hopefully this is scalable and will be more than a one off pilot plant.
My first thought exactly … “what’s the efficiency of the process”? Lots of things are possible, but many are not economical.
Synthetic fuels can work as a niche substitute (especially for large aircraft where there are few alternatives) but not a mainstream solution due to how energy-intensive they are to make. I remember there was a study done around 2020 that showed that if all fossil fuels were to be replaced by synthetic e-fuels at that time, world electricity production would need to triple or quadruple to provide the needed energy capacity.
“The hexagonal mirrors are very thin, and the plant uses drones to aim the mirrors quickly compared to other methods.”
Does this mean drones like quad copter drones? How does that work? That seems like an interesting subject that could have its own article if so.
