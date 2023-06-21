The University of Cambridge has a novel fuel cell design that can grab CO2 from the atmosphere or industrial processes and, combined with waste PET plastic, provides syngas and glycolic acid, a product used in some cosmetics. You can read about the device in a recent paper.
The strange juxtaposition of CO2 and PET is no accident. The processes work together with solar energy. There is no external voltage required, but the cell operates as a photocell to produce electricity from the solar energy. Removing both CO2 and waste plastic from the environment is a good thing.
Syngas is hydrogen and carbon monoxide and finds use in producing methanol and ammonia. It also will work as a fuel that can replace gasoline when gasoline isn’t available. It has a few other uses, like reducing iron ore to sponge iron and even converting methanol to gasoline.
The technology has a ways to go to operate at scale, and we doubt this will ever be a consumer item since you are unlikely to need syngas or glycolic acid in your home or vehicle. But it still is a promising technique to reduce both greenhouse gas and plastic waste in one swoop.
We’ve looked at other ways to grab carbon dioxide and make it useful. If you want to make your own syngas, there are other ways to do it.
6 thoughts on “Fuel Cell Turns PET And Carbon Dioxide Into Useful Chemicals”
We have had the ability to go from CO2, water and electricity (with no other consumable) to methane/gasoline/kerosine/ for almost a century. No PET needed.
For example not so recent HELMETH project demonstrated very nice efficiencies with ability to directly output to EU’s natural gas network and being industrialy scalable… you trade just a little bit of inefficiency compared to just H2 creation and gain access to mature transport infrastructure, buffers which can supply the whole countries for weeks and consumers from powerplants to heating to large amount of vehicles (CH4 is quite popular for use in buses in EU).
But using up plastic waste is actually a benefit of this process. And allegedly this doesn’t require electricity, so that would be another advantage. Obviously if it turns out not to be scalable or integrate-able, that doesn’t matter.
I’ve been capturing CO2 from the atmosphere using solar energy and sequestering it in complex carbohydrates for many years. Lately I’ve been pyrolyzing some of it into carbon biochar, which keeps it locked away for a thousand years. I’ll let you know in August how it works on tomatoes.
+1
The problem with ALL CAPS headlines is you can’t tell if they are making fuel cells from PET plastic or someone’s pet…
The source text has the capitalization “Fuel Cell Turns PET And Carbon Dioxide Into Useful Chemicals”, so it looks like no pets were harmed.
