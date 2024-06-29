Danger Is My Middle Name

Last week, [Al Williams] wrote up a his experience with a book that provided almost too much detailed information on how to build a DIY x-ray machine for his (then) young soul to bear. He almost had to build it! Where the “almost” is probably both a bummer because he didn’t have an x-ray machine as a kid, but also a great good because it was a super dangerous build, of a typical sort for the 1950s in which it was published.
Part of me really loves the matter-of-factness with which “A Boy’s First Book of Linear Accelerators” tells you how you (yes you!) can build a 500 kV van der Graff generator. But at the same time, modern me does find the lack of safety precautions in many of these mid-century books to be a little bit spooky. Contrast this with modern books where sometimes I get the feeling that the publisher’s legal team won’t let us read about folding paper airplanes for fear of getting cut.
A number of us have built dangerous projects in our lives, and many of us have gotten away with it. Part of the reason that many of us are still here is that we understood the dangers, but I would be lying if I said that I always fully understood them. But thinking about the dangers is still our first and best line of defense. Humility about how well you understand all of the dangers of a certain project is also very healthy – if you go into it keeping an eye out for the unknown unknowns, you’re in better shape.
Safety isn’t avoiding danger, but rather minimizing it. When we publish dangerous hacks, we really try to at least highlight the most important hazards so that you know what to look out for. And over the years, I’ve learned a ton of interesting safety tricks from the comments and fellow hackers alike. My ideal, then, is the spirit of the 1950s x-ray book, which encourages you to get the hack built, but modernized so that it tells you where the dangers lie and how to handle them. If you’re shooting electrons, shouldn’t the book also tell you how to stay out of the way?
8 thoughts on “Danger Is My Middle Name”
I remember reading about old book lacking safety warnings. “The Radioactive Boy Scout” tells about a boy in Michigan who caused major incident when he was seeking elements.
he didn’t just seek out the elements, the boy had created a full blown reaction chamber that failed containment. It irradiated his entire neighborhood!
I was always told, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” The kid took it to a whole new level I dare not go.
Actually very sad story — mental illness and OD death at 39.
Publishing dangerous hacks for experienced adults is one thing. Publishing dangerous hacks for kids “where you tell them how to avoid getting hurt” is another thing entirely.
Teaching a kid to solder has the total risk of a few burns and the very small possibility that with a great deal of effort and no supervision you could burn the house down. Possible but hard. I learned at 6 or 7. And that was before they were equipped with shutoffs and other safety features.
Writing a kids book on how to build, say, a Farnsworth Fusor and then warning them to be sure they have adequate shielding strikes me as more than a little irresponsible.
I wish modern safety warnings weren’t written by the legal department as they don’t say -how- this can hurt you. Yes it’s obvious to the person replying how a cut off wheel will snap when used in flexible metal, or how a table saw will kickback or grab you, but it’s not obvious to first time diyers. Saying “Using this tool may result in dismemberment or death” doesn’t inform the user how to use said tool without getting hurt.
that’s by design. By including the “hows” they open themselves to litigation because “I got hurt by something not on your list”. By being vague they are being generic and thus are more protected by legal action.
For example, the phrase “Caution – Contents Hot” doesn’t necessarily describe what the contents are nor how hot they are. The lack of context is by design.
Are Al and Elliot Williams related?
Or is Elliot simply Al’s alter-ego?
Or is Al really not A-L but A-i in a hard to discern font?
And where is their sister?
Enquiring minds want to know…
Did you know that coffee is HOT? It never even occurred to me until I read it on the cup. Whew! Dodged a bullet there!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)