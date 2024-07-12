When we first spotted the article about a one-transistor amateur radio transceiver, we were sure it was a misprint. We’ve seen a lot of simple low-power receivers using a single transistor, and a fair number of one-transistor transmitters. But both in one package with only a single active component? Curiosity piqued.
It turns out that [Ciprian Popica (YO6DXE)]’s design is exactly what it says on the label, and it’s pretty cool to boot. The design is an improvement on a one-transistor transceiver called “El Pititico” and is very petite indeed. The BOM has only about fifteen parts including a 2N2222 used as a crystal-controlled oscillator for both the transmitter and the direct-conversion receiver, along with a handful of passives and a coupe of hand-wound toroidal inductors. There’s no on-board audio section, so you’ll have to provide an external amplifier to hear the signals; some might say this is cheating a bit from the “one transistor” thing, but we’ll allow it. Oh, and there’s a catch — you have to learn Morse code, since this is a CW-only transmitter.
As for construction, [Ciprian] provides a nice PCB layout, but the video below seems to show a more traditional “ugly style” build, which we always appreciate. The board lives in a wooden box small enough to get lost in a pocket. The transceiver draws about 1.5 mA while receiving and puts out a fairly powerful 500 mW signal, which is fairly high in the QRP world. [Ciprian] reports having milked a full watt out of it with some modifications, but that kind of pushes the transistor into Magic Smoke territory. The signal is a bit chirpy, too, but not too bad.
We love minimalist builds like these; they always have us sizing up our junk bin and wishing we were better stocked on crystals and toroids. It might be good to actually buckle down and learn Morse too.
3 thoughts on “Tiny Transceiver Gets It Done With One Transistor”
“Oh, and there’s a catch — you have to learn Morse code, since this is a CW-only transmitter.”
Nah, you can do a little hack and put a dynamic microphone in the oscillator line and have AM. ;)
Ideally, it’s at the transistor base and being protected by an AF transformer.
An DC receiver can hear AM without much doing and needs no modifications.
The only social issue is that some national telecommunications agencies around the globe
don’t like to see AM being used on shortwave anymore; except on 10m band.
Btw, if there wasn’t a quartz crystal stabilizing the frequency, the oscillator stage could do FM or AM+FM, too.
That’s definitely not so nice on shortwave band.
I wouldn’t worry about the elitists who pooh-pooh transmitting AM. SSB is hard, and I’m sure they wouldn’t like it if you were sending DSB, either. And for SURE they would frown on FM on HF, even though there’s nothing wrong with that. I just don’t think this would demodulate FM very well.
Well, the last “one transistor” radio I saw featured on HaD had one transistor all right, but several ICs as well, so this is a major improvement. I would venture a guess that with a crystal earphone you could hear strong signals without any amplification at all.
I’m just not sure why make it a crystal controlled oscillator. Several decades ago, when I first considered applying for an amateur radio license, the first-level license was called “Novice”, and restricted you to CW on crystal-controlled oscillators only, at some maximum power limit I don’t remember. I was never sure how that was supposed to work. I mean, you could send out CQ all day on your fixed frequency, and maybe some General- or Extra-class ham would answer, but what if you wanted to communicate with other Novices? I mean, it’s a bit hit-and-miss even today when it comes to finding experienced operators who are willing to slow down to under 10 WPM for the newbie.
