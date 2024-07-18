If amateur radio has a problem, it’s that shaking off an image of being the exclusive preserve of old men with shiny radios talking about old times remains a challenge. Especially, considering that so many amateurs are old men who like to talk a lot about old times. It’s difficult to attract new radio amateurs in the age of the Internet, so some in the hobby are trying new avenues. [Dan, KB6NU] went to the recent HOPE conference to evangelise amateur radio, and came away having had some success. We agree with him, hackers can be the future of amateur radio.
He’s put up the slides from his talk, and in them he goes through all the crossovers between the two communities from Arduinos to GNU Radio. We don’t need persuading, in fact we’d have added UHF and microwave RF circuitry and pushing the limits of the atmosphere with digital modes such as WSPR to the list as our personal favourites. It seems he found willing converts, and it’s certainly a theme we’ve featured before here at Hackaday. After all, unless it retains its interest, amateur radio could just die away.
6 thoughts on “Are Hackers The Future Of Amateur Radio?”
Sadly that is how it is. I am an Electronics Engineer and have been a radio fan since I was 14. I got all the books and joined a course to get the HAM license i had longed for.
After a while i grew sick of all the old men complaining that the youth that had it too easy.
“they don’t even build their own radio”,
“they don’t even learn morse now”,
“they can buy everything cheaply, i had to pay for my equipment”,
“the tests are too easy now”,
and so on.
I dropped out of the course and sold the books, i have never felt so unwelcomed in my life.
I really looked forward to exchanging stories and knowledge but they can keep their mentality and dying hobby for themself.
Over and out.
Don’t let the old bed wetters turn you off. I am as old as dirt and even I do not want much to do with that crowd. Mostly I am a home brewer and build my own radios, which means I spend more time with a soldering iron than I do talking to people and then I am a stamp collector doing a couple of award schemes to collect new things and finally ham radio for me is about self-education.
I have no desire to talk to people about the past or about who is to blame for everything in the world, heck, mostly I have no desire to talk to anyone if I can manage it. Ham radio is a big hobby, find the thing you want to do and ignore all the rest. Talking to people is but one aspect and to many its not even an important one.
Ten years ago everyone was saying that electronic engineers are dying out, there are so many arduino-boys around. They don’t even know how to draw a PCB. Look at how many modules have appeared around. How many cool projects have appeared thanks to these modules. I really hope from the modules (LoRA, SA818, ESP32) there will be many more cool projects like ESP32 Walkie-Talkie, 818Transceiver.
We had a training course for the new regulations at the hackspace in Berlin, overall very nice, diverse group in all areas. They were “approached” through chaos congress and prepared about 1/2 a year for the upcoming tests. Definitely a market there and maybe people who are interested in things like meshtastic, who then want to improve their antennas etc.
Its just a reflection of society at large. Talking to people is less preferred than sending a text message or email.
Maybe HAMs should transmit text and have sort of “chat” version of 90s IRC chatrooms (limited by TX power and geography of course). That could be fun
We all chat using HaD comments. “HaD has killed amateur radio” – discuss!
