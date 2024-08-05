Serve Your Next Website With QuickBasic

You can only imagine that when they made Star Trek back in the 1960s, they would have laughed if anyone suggested they’d still be making the show nearly six decades later. If you told [John Kemeny] at Dartmouth back in 1964 that people would be serving websites in Basic in the year 2024, he’d probably be amazed after you explained what a website was. But that’s what [Jamonholmgren] is doing.

[Jamon] wrote his first Basic program when he was 12, which was a common thing to do. Recently, he decided to build and deploy a website using Basic, and so this project, qub (pronounced like cube), was born. The web server is modified from an existing source but adds features and many new features are planned.

The main program essentially creates a starter set of HTML and related files for the server. Honestly, we don’t recommend a server in Basic, but it is fun to see Basic — granted a modern version of QuickBasic — being up to the task.

It would probably be smarter to dedicate an old phone to the task. Or you could stand up an old DOS computer, but that’s probably not any better.