As battery-to-grid and vehicle-to-home technologies become increasingly mainstream, the potential for repurposing electric vehicle (EV) batteries has grown significantly. No longer just a niche pursuit, using retired EV batteries for home energy storage has become more accessible and appealing, especially as advancements in DIY solutions continue to emerge. Last year, this project by [Dala] showcased how to repurpose Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 battery packs for home energy storage using a LilyGO ESP32, simplifying the process by eliminating the need for battery disassembly.
In the past few months, this project has seen remarkable progress. It now supports over 20 different solar inverter brands and more than 25 EV battery models. The most exciting development, however, is the newly developed method for chaining two EV packs together to create a single large super-battery. This breakthrough enables the combination of, for example, two 100kWh Tesla packs into a massive 200kWh storage system. This new capability offers an accessible and affordable way to build large-scale DIY home powerwalls, providing performance that rivals commercial systems at a fraction of the cost.
With these advancements, the possibilities for creating powerful, cost-effective energy storage solutions have expanded significantly. We do however stress to put safety first at all times.
4 thoughts on “From Vehicle-to-Grid To DIY Home Powerwalls”
How the battery packs are obtained? Are they discarded? Brought at auction? I am curious how those 2 100kWh Tesla packs came from. Thanks
They may be obtained on eBay, about $4,000 per 60KWh. They seem like a good deal, but significantly larger and heavier than standard 48V 5KWh rack mounts.
Questionable battery packs in ones garage, basement or attached to the house.
What could go wrong?
200kWh seems really massive for a regular house (with say ~20kWh per day energy usage).
That said, in the winter for a couple of weeks my solar array doesn’t cover all my daily usage (not enough hours of sun), having a 200kWh battery would likely help cover most of that deficit.
