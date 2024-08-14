FLOSS Weekly Episode 796: Homebrew, I’m More Of A Whopper Guy

This week Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles chat with John Britton and Mike McQuaid about Homebrew! That’s the missing package manager for macOS; and Workbrew, the commercial offering built on top of it. We cover lots of territory, like why the naming scheme sounds like it was conceived during a pub visit, how Workbrew helps businesses actually use Homebrew, and why you might even want to run Homebrew on a Linux machine!

Homebrew 15th Anniversary Stream with Creator Max Howell – https://workbrew.com/homebrew-turns-15

Strap – Bootstrap your macOS development system – https://strap.mikemcquaid.com && https://github.com/MikeMcQuaid/strap

Homebrew Bundle – Bundler for non-Ruby dependencies from Homebrew, Homebrew Cask, and the Mac App Store – https://github.com/Homebrew/homebrew-bundle

MAS Mac App Store command line interface – https://github.com/mas-cli/mas

Dotfiles

Mike’s Dotfiles – https://github.com/MikeMcQuaid/dotfiles

John’s Dotfiles – https://github.com/johndbritton/dotfiles

Brewfiles

Mike’s Brewfile – https://github.com/MikeMcQuaid/dotfiles/blob/main/Brewfile

John’s Brewfile – https://github.com/johndbritton/dotfiles/blob/main/dot/Brewfile

