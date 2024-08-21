For decades, the magnetic stripe has been ubiquitous on everything from credit cards to tickets to ID badges. But the BBC reports — unsurprisingly — that the mag stripe’s days are numbered. Between smartphones, QR codes, and RFID, there’s just less demand for the venerable technology.
IBM invented the stripe back in the early 1960s. The engineer responsible, [Forrest Parry], was also involved in developing the UPC code. While working on a secure ID for the CIA, his wife suggested using an iron to melt a strip of magnetic tape onto the card. The rest is history.
The new technology rapidly took over, and by 1969, in the United States, there was a standard that has remained largely unchanged. The BBC post notes that a card reader in 1970 could read a credit card out of your pocket today if it still had a magnetic stripe. Infamously, IBM’s CEO at the time was not a fan, reportedly because “Mom doesn’t like credit cards.”
So, while you’ll still find mag stripes on a few cards here and there, in a few years, they’ll probably vanish completely. Don’t worry! You can still make your own. Don’t have a reader? Grab a flatbed scanner.
5 thoughts on “Farewell Magnetic Stripe”
Hmm… The card readers at my local grocery store (West Coast USA) consistently fail to read the chip on my debit card (they only take debit or cash) 3 times in a row causing it to fall back to the mag stripe. The cashiers behave like this is a frequent problem, so I don’t think I’m the only one having this problem. Neither my card nor the readers support tap to pay. All of my cards have mag stripes and I would be surprised to receive one without a stripe. I also suspect a fair number of gas pumps are still stripe based, because they usually have to replace the entire pump to upgrade to chip and pin. I suspect that rumors of the mag stripes demise are a little premature.
Not sure why we went through all the effort to switch from stripes to chips in the first place, honestly. Stripes are quicker to use (no 3-second delay before you can pull your card out), and seeing as they’re the fallback option when the chip reader fails, it seems like they’re more reliable as well. I suppose they could theoretically get demagnetized, but I’ve never had that happen. Not to mention the security nightmare that is tap-to-pay. Honestly it just seems like tech for tech’s sake.
For me it’s very much the other way around.
I started wondering some 15 to 20 years ago why those insecure magnetic things still worked at all for money transfers.
For how long have scammers been adding (magnetic) card readers to ATM machines?
It’s because the magnetic stripe can be copied. That’s how cards are cloned. Contact chip and tap-to-pay can’t be cloned.
It’s true that the wireless is a security risk. A big antena (possibly masked as a different large object) can read the card in your pocket from a few meters away, but the transaction must be done while the card is still in range. An attacker cannot read the card and use it later, like they do with the magnetic strip. Also, there are metal card holders that prevent reading the card while in your pocket.
The Title Photo reminded me of the mag stripe cards used by some HP and TI calculations of the latter 1970s.
The ironing story reminds me of people cutting up mag tape gluing sections to cardboard and using an iron to transfer data from legitimate BART tickets to get free rides on the San Francisco transit system.
