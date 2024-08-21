Over at EDN, [Brian Dipert] has been tearing down web cameras. A few months ago, he broke into a bargain basement camera. This time, he’s looking into a premium unit. Although we have to admit from some of what he reports, we are a little surprised at some of the corners cut. For example, it’s a 4K camera that doesn’t quite provide a 4K image. Despite a Sony CMOS sensor, [Brian] found the low-light performance to be poor. However, it does carry a much larger price tag than the previous camera examined.
The interesting part is about half way down the page when he tries to open the unit up. It seems like it is getting harder and harder to get into things and this camera was no exception. The device finally gives up. Inside is a relatively unremarkable board with a host of unknown ICs. One interesting item is a gyro chip that determines if the camera is upside down.
[Brian] managed to get the camera back together with no harm. It is interesting to compare it to the $15 camera he took apart earlier.
If you want maximum cred, do your video calls with a Game Boy camera. Or, at least, add your own lens to a webcam.
4 thoughts on “Pulling Apart A Premium WebCam”
Does anyone know what the size is of that weird round coppery thing in half the pictures? This might help to judge the size of other things in those pictures.
Well, it is obviously a US coin, and has deep copper tone. Which means it must be a penny, which has the diameter 19.05 mm (1/4 inch).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coins_of_the_United_States_dollar
Maybe to you that is obvious, but worldwide nearly al coins have heads on them and some reference to that non-existing entity. I have no interest in maintaining a database of coins just in case someone happens to use one of them as a size reference.
In a broader sense, it is just a bad Idea to use some kind of national object when you want a size reference for an international public. For those things rulers are invented. A long time ago, some smart guy also realized that using body parts for size references is not a good idea, and instead he used the distance from the north pole to the equator of this planet as a reference. This Idea worked so well that over 99% of the countries adopted it world wide. (Or more accurate: They all adopted it, except some exceptions keep on using archaic units in day to day use).
The article shows why we come to HaD. In the length of article he’s taken to just disassemble a device, the sort we’re used to would’ve disassembled it, reverse-engineered the PCB, extracted the firmware, added an RTSP client and reassembled it into a vision system using a Raspberry Pi.
