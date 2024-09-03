A Windows Control Panel Retrospective Amidst A Concerning UX Shift

Once the nerve center of Windows operating systems, the Control Panel and its multitude of applets has its roots in the earliest versions of Windows. From here users could use these configuration applets to control and adjust just about anything in a friendly graphical environment. Despite the lack of any significant criticism from users and with many generations having grown up with its familiar dialogs, it has over the past years been gradually phased out by the monolithic Universal Windows Platform (UWP) based Settings app.
Whereas the Windows control panel features an overview of the various applets – each of which uses Win32 GUI elements like tabs to organize settings – the Settings app is more Web-like, with lots of touch-friendly whitespace, a single navigable menu, kilometers of settings to scroll through and absolutely no way to keep more than one view open at the same time.
Unsurprisingly, this change has not been met with a lot of enthusiasm by the average Windows user, and with Microsoft now officially recommending users migrate over to the Settings app, it seems that before long we may have to say farewell to what used to be an intrinsic part of the Windows operating system since its first iterations. Yet bizarrely, much of the Control Panel functionality doesn’t exist yet in the Settings app, and it remain an open question how much of it can be translated into the Settings app user experience (UX) paradigm at all.
Considering how unusual this kind of control panel used to be beyond quaint touch-centric platforms like Android and iOS, what is Microsoft’s goal here? Have discovered a UX secret that has eluded every other OS developer?
A Simple Concept
Settings which a user may want to tweak on their computer system range from hardware devices and networks to the display resolution and wallpaper, so it makes sense to put all of these configuration options within an easy to reach and use location. Generally this has meant something akin to a folder containing various clickable icons and accompanying text which together make clear what settings can be configured by opening it. In addition, the same setting dialogs can be accessed using context-sensitive menus, such as when right-clicking on the desktop.
It’s little wonder that for the longest time operating systems have settled for this approach, as it is intuitive, and individual items can have stylized icons that make it even more obvious what settings can be configured by clicking on it, such a keyboard, a mouse, a display, etc. As graphical fidelity increased, so did the styling of these icons, with MacOS, Windows, BeOS and the various desktop environments for OSs like the Linuxes and BSDs all developing their own highly skeuomorphic styles to make their UIs more intuitive and also more pleasant to look at. A good overview of the Windows Control Panel evolution can be found over at the Version Museum website.
Coming from the still somewhat subdued style of Windows XP after years of Windows 9x and Windows NT/2000, Windows Vista and Windows 7 cranked this style up to eleven with the Windows Aero design language. This meant glass, color, translucency, depth and high-fidelity icons that made the function of the Control Panel’s individual entries more obvious than ever, creating a masterpiece that would be very hard to beat. The user was also given two different ways to view the Control Panel: the simplified category-based view, or the ‘classic’ view with all icons (and folders for e.g. Administrative Tools) visible in one view.
Meanwhile Apple did much the same thing, leaning heavily into their unique design language not only for its desktop, but ultimately also for its mobile offerings. Everything was pseudo-3D, with vivid colors adorning detailed renderings of various physical items and so on, creating a true feast for the eyes when taking in these lush UIs, with efficient access to settings via clearly marked tabs and similar UI elements.
This way of organizing system settings was effectively replicated across a multitude of environments, with operating systems like Haiku (based on BeOS) and ReactOS (re-implementing Windows) retaining those classical elements of the original. A truly cross-platform, mostly intuitive experience was created, and Bliss truly came to the computing world.
Naturally, something so good had no right to keep existing, ergo it had to go.
The World Is Flat
The first to make the big change was Microsoft, with the release of Windows 8 and its Metro design language. This new visual style relied on simple shapes, with little to no adornments or distractions (i.e. more than a single color). Initially Microsoft also reckoned that Windows users wanted every window to be full-screen, and that hot edges and sides rather than a task bar and start menu was the way to go, as every single system running Windows 8 would obviously have a touch screen. Fortunately they did backtrack on this, but their attempt to redesign the Control Panel into something more Metro-like with the Settings app did persist, like an odd growth somewhere on a body part.
Although the Control Panel remained in Windows 8 as well, the course had been set. Over time this small lump developed into the Settings app in Windows 10, by which time Metro had been renamed into the Microsoft Design Language (MDL), which got a recent tweak in what is now called the Fluent Design Language (FDL) for Windows 11.
Central to this is the removal of almost all colors, the use of text labels over icons where possible (though simple monochrome icons are okay) and only rectangles with no decorations. This also meant no folder-centric model for settings but rather all the items put into a text-based menu on the left-hand side and an endless scroll-of-doom on the right side containing sparsely distributed settings.
This led to the absolutely beautifully dystopian Settings app as it exists in Windows 10:
All of this came as skeuomorphic designs were suddenly considered ‘passé’, and the new hotness was so-called Flat Design. Google’s Material Design as developed in 2014 is another good example of this, with the characteristic ‘flat UI elements adrift in a void’ aesthetic that has now been adopted by Microsoft, and a few years ago by Apple as well starting in 2022 with MacOS Ventura’s System Settings (replacing System Preferences).
Rather than a tabbed interface to provide a clear overview, everything is now a blind hierarchy of menu items to scroll through and activate to access sub-, sub-sub-, and sub-sub-sub- items, and inevitably realize a few times that you’re in the wrong section. But rather than being able to click that other, correct tab, you now get to navigate back multiple views, one click at a time.
It isn’t just Windows and Apple either, but many of the big desktop environments like Gnome have also moved to this Flat Design Language. While various reasons have been provided for these changes, it’s undeniable that FDL makes a UI less intuitive (because there’s less useful visual information) and makes for a worse user experience (UX) with worse ergonomics as a result (because of the extra scrolling and clicking). This is especially obvious in the ‘independent applets’ versus ‘monolithic settings app’ comparison.
One-Track Mind
Imagine that you’re trying out a couple new wallpapers in Windows while keeping an eye on Windows Update’s latest shenanigans. You then need to quickly adjust the default audio device or another small adjustment unrelated to any of these other tasks. If you are using Windows 7 or earlier with the Control Panel applets, this is normal behavior and exceedingly common especially during hardware troubleshooting sessions.
If you’re using the Settings app, this is impossible, as only view can be active at a given time. You think you’re smart and right-click the desktop for ‘Personalize desktop’ so that the other Settings view stays intact? This is not how it works, as the Settings app is monolithic and now shifts to the newly selected view. Currently this is not too noticeable yet as many applets still exist in Windows 10 and 11, but as more and more of these are assimilated into the Settings app, such events will become more and more common.
It would seem that after decades of UI and UX evolution, we have now reached a definite point where UX is only getting worse, arguably around the release of Windows 8. With color banished, anything even remotely pseudo-3D frowned upon and UIs based around touch interfaces, there will soon be no difference between using a desktop PC, tablet or smartphone. Just in the worst way possible, as nobody has ever written about the amazing ergonomics and efficient UX of the latter two devices.
Perhaps our only hope may lie with the OSes and desktop environments that keep things real and stick to decades of proven UX design rather than give into Fad Driven Development.
Rest in peace, Windows Control Panel. We hope to see you again soon in ReactOS.
Yes indeed. I said farewell to windoze quite some years ago. Looking though some old notes yesterday, I discovered it was 2011. I got a free PC back then and it started with a screen full of blue rectangles, and clicking on it did not do much. After about 15 seconds I wiped it and installed linux, and I never used a windows pc after that anymore. I’m using Linux Mint with XFCE and it still resembles pretty much what windoze 98 looked like. I use my PC to run programs, not to fiddle with OS settings or to relearn a new GUI every 3 years.
I believe the best looking is Windows 3.1 (as the entire thing matches the window decorations) – that’s how bad Microsoft has handled system settings in Windows over the years.
Every update makes it slightly worse. And now, here we are, no way to change the taskbar from horizontal to vertical, even though it can be done, it’s just Micro$haft don’t want you to.
It’s called “enshittification”. I’ve also seen it called “downdates”.
I can’t say I totally agree with this article. To say that all modern designs are the same it simply not true. Modern gnome does not look anything like the WIndows setting panel. Likewise, Mac OS does not look like gnome. I do not really see the resemblance. I get that many people are nostalgic for the 90’s but these days we have better UIs. I would argue that gnome actually does a really good job at making a modern user friendly UI. Sometimes Microsoft and Apple could use to learn something from foss UI designers. Admittedly foss doesn’t always have a good UI and the are plenty of examples off awful designs.
I also think that control panel is from a very different era of Windows. Historically it was for power users who wanted maximum control. However, it is now more “cloud” oriented and users are not support to think about how things work. You are expected to use the cloud apps and they are slowly turning the OS into a “web” experience with ads and web apps that work from the “cloud.” I think the loss of control panel is minor in reality as the people who are screaming are the ones who have used it for a long period of time. The settings app can do most of that the control panel can do. I think it was a mistake to include control panel in Windows 11. Instead of doing that annoying redirect they could of just scrapped it. It would of been better to pull off the band aid than to slowly peel it off. For that matter, they should kill all the old Windows components that create the inconsistent UI you see in Windows.
If you are like me and want to continue playing with the old Windows, I would recommend React OS. It has a slow development cycle and is Alpha quality. However, it can run some software and works very much like Windows XP. You can create a new React OS install in a virtual machine.
AI front-end: Computer, computer? Hello, computer. Keyboard, how quaint.
The smartphone was the worst thing to happen to user interfaces in the history of personal computing.
Yes, I am considering Microsoft Bob. Though, to be fair, if that had actually caught on, it would have been worse.
They shouldn’t have invented the mouse either, everyone should use VIM ehj?
snark xkeynav
But seriously if you use linux and don’t have a mouse, xkeynav is fantastic. The screen is divided into 4 quadrants, with a directional selection you are now down to half a screen which is again divided into for quadrants, another selection and you are at half of a half etc.
Once you get where you want to be hit the click or double click key.
Just free yourself from the Windows world and go the Linux route. Pick the DE that suits you and you are off and running. Not having one forced on you. This as worked for me for many years now and haven’t looked back….
OMG, all these years and I never tried the hotdog stand setting!!! I’m such a failure…
I absolutely hate the windoze settings crap. I have always felt the “reach the task within as few clicks as possible,” design was the best policy. Now it’s become how far can we bury this crap shop they use the search feature we built instead. That’s why M$ has tried to tie the search bar into the internet as well because then they get more data which makes them more money in the l long run.
Even the switch they made in the start menus has been app pain to me. I have used open shell since I had to switch to 10 and will not use 11. Thankfully it seems like I will finally be able to make the full switch to linux with proton solving tons of issues I have had in the past.
They don’t want you easily changing your settings. “Their default settings are perfect and nobody deserves to mess with perfection.”
Jokes aside, limited access to settings is a goal and they are making slow changes to get people to adapt without losing their minds. You wouldn’t jump in a boiling pot, but if you were in it they could really turn up the heat before getting out.
Yeah with recall, ads and telemetry as well as who knows what else…They don’t want you turning em off.
They can bury me with my Windows 7.
I never had a virus on it, despite update was never enabled.
Somewhere between Win7 and 10 I stopped using the start menu to navigate to apps and just use search for everything instead. So much easier to hit the Win/Super key and just start typing instead of scrolling through a long list. Changes to the Control Panel have been mostly moderately annoying, but manageable, and now I just search for that stuff too. Even more annoying to me was the Ribbon menu bar for MSOffice and eventually Explorer. Can’t stand that crap. To be noted: Linux has been my daily driver since the early 00’s, I only use Windows (in a VM) because I have to support it, but as little as possible.
At work (Windoze centric), I too use the search for most everything anymore. It is faster to get around. Applies to to Linux as well… At least KDE. Just start typing on the desktop and you are given ‘choices’ to pick.
So much of this article is about how ‘pretty’ the designs are, which really isn’t important, at least compared to the actual functionality!
It doesn’t matter all that much if the design language shifts between normal use and admin/config/power user type tasks as long as it is still comprehensible and actually functions! Which Windon’t has been failing at ever since the Control Panel ceased to be the only place these settings/config type tasks would be found. I’m all for Windows putting in a touchscreen friendly skin over the common control panel tasks with a ‘settings’ button as they did in 8 – that just makes sense as new user input devices become more prevalent you want to support them, but making it an actual separate thing that lacks so much functionality and simultaneously fracturing where you can actually find the right config option between the two…
All interfaces need to look like CDE.
