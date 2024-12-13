Saving An Electron Microscope From The Trash

Who wouldn’t want to have a scanning electron microscope (SEM)? If you’re the person behind the ProjectsInFlight channel on YouTube, you certainly do. In a recent video it’s explained how he got his mittens on a late 1980s, early 1990s era JEOL JSM-5200 SEM that was going to be scrapped. This absolute unit of a system comes with everything that’s needed to do the imaging, processing and displaying on the small CRT. The only problem with it was that it was defective, deemed irreparable and hence the reason why it was headed to the scrap. Could it still be revived against all odds?

The good news was that the unit came with the manual and schematics, and it turns out there’s an online SEM community of enthusiasts who are more than happy to help each other out. One of these even had his own JSM-5200 which helped with comparing the two units when something wasn’t working. Being an SEM, the sample has to be placed in a high vacuum, which takes a diffusion vacuum pump, which itself requires a second vacuum pump, all of which requires voltages and electronics before even getting to the amplification circuitry.

Since the first problem was that this salvaged unit wasn’t turning on, it started with the power supply and a blown fuse. This led to a shorted transformer, bad DC-DC converters, a broken vacuum pump, expired rubber hoses and seals, and so on, much of which can be attributed simply to the age of the machine. Finding direct replacements was often simply impossible to very expensive, necessitating creative solutions along with significant TLC.

Although there are still some small issues with for example the CRT due to possibly bad capacitors, overall the SEM seems to be in working condition now, which is amazing for a unit that was going to be trashed.

