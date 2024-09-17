Apple May Break Into The Hearing Aid Industry

When the entry of a tech giant such as Apple into a market represents its liberation from exploitation, that market must be really broken, yet the reported FDA approval of the hearing aid feature in the latest AirPod earbuds seems to represent just that. The digital hearing aid business is notorious for its sharp sales practices and eye-watering prices, so for all Apple’s own notoriety the news might actually represent a leap forward for consumers in that sector. We have to ask though, if Apple of all people are now the Good Guys, where has the world of electronics gone so badly wrong?
Your grandparents decades ago would have had a simple analogue hearing aid if they had one, usually a small transistor circuit and perhaps with some kind of analogue filtering. Digital aids with DSP algorithms to pick out speech arrived some time in the 1990s, and from there evolved a market in which their high prices increasingly didn’t match the cost of the technology or software involved. At least in the UK, they were sold aggressively to older people as less cumbersome or better than the National Health Service aids, and if you had an older person in the family it was routine to see pages and pages of targeted junk mail offering dubious financial schemes to pay for them.
The question then, given that a modern hearing aid has a relatively cheap microcontroller and DSP at its heart, why has the open source community not risen to the challenge? The answer is that they have, though the Tympan seems an over-expensive trinket for what it is and the LoCHAid and Open Speech Platform seem to have sunk without trace. Can we do better?
I didn’t realize the hearing aid industry was so scummy. Challenge accepted!
Almost every medical device company is unbelievably revolting
The Pinebuds are open source. They were even introduced with “I’m told that with the right tweaks, the PineBuds may actually work as over-the-counter hearing aids too.” Sadly nobody really picked up Pinebuds development. So even normal echo cancelling is not really working. I assume part of the problem, we got a dubious source drop from Pine64 with unknown license. Probably just some SDK from China usually used for some 5$ buds. And rewriting all that bluetooth crap is not everyones favorite thing to do.
Tim Cook, quoted by Daring Fireball earlier this week:
“When we work on making our devices accessible by the blind,” he said, “I don’t consider the bloody ROI.” He said that the same thing about environmental issues, worker safety, and other areas where Apple is a leader.
One of the few times he’s let his emotions slip out.
You can hate their hardware and the requirement that apps come via the App Store (and therefore pay pretty industry standard fees), but their approach to accessibility, the environment, and above all privacy, are excellent.
Oh, and if you’ve got open source software for iOS, and for some reason it’s not free in the App Store, you can actually compile and run it yourself, no fees. It’s only paid apps they take a cut from. You can compile and run what you want on your own device.
And remember the what the alternative is – an “open source” OS run by the world’s largest privacy-abuser.
“Bloody?” What is he, a British hooligan now? Man’s from Alabama
”
“At least in the UK, they were sold aggressively to older people as less cumbersome or better “than the National Health Service aids
”
A friend of mine received NHS hearing aids made by Oticon, which include some controversial features. They have Bluetooth capabilities, but only for control, not audio streaming. The accompanying Android app also collects data from your phone. Furthermore, the hearing aids Bluetooth ID is set by default to your first name (patient’s name on file!!!!) , effectively broadcasting your presence to those nearby. This setting can only be changed with proprietary software – ££££ – and cables. Absurd
” The digital hearing aid business is notorious for its sharp sales practices and eye-watering prices, so for all Apple’s own notoriety the news might actually represent a leap forward for consumers in that sector.”
correct me if I’m wrong but as far as I know Apple are also known for their eye-watering prices.
My mother regularly pays like 5000 dollars to replace one of her hearing aids. And compared to Apple they are frankly terrible, just inexcusably lacking in quality or features. Gotta replace tiny batteries like it’s the 1990s.
Apple expensive is like 1/10th of medical device expensive. They should seriously bring back public flogging for these parasites, it’s that bad
