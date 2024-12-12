Pico Logic Analyzer Gets New Version

[Happy Little Diodes] built a Pi Pico logic analyzer designed by [El Dr. Gusman] using the original design. But he recently had a chance to test the newest version of the design, which is a big upgrade. You can see his take on the new design in the video below.

The original design could sample 24 channels at 100 MHz and required two different PCBs. The new version uses a single board and can operate up to 400 MHz. There’s also a provision for chaining multiple boards together to get more channels.

You can set the level shifters to use 5V, 3.3V, or an external voltage. Since [Happy] is working on a ZX Spectrum, the 5V conversion is a necessity.

One thing that a cheap logic analyzer lets you do is dedicate it to a particular purpose. In fact, by the end of the video, we see a dedicated connector to make it easier to attach the board to a ZX Spectrum.

The code is on GitHub, although it warns you there that you that version 6 — the one seen in the video — isn’t stable, so you might have to wait to make one on your own. The software looks impressive and there may be some effort to integrate with Sigrok.

If you missed our coverage of the earlier version, you can still catch up. Dead set on Sigrok support? [Pico-Coder] can help you out.