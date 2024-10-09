FLOSS Weekly Episode 804: The AI Alliance — Asimov Was Right

This week Jonathan Bennett and and Dan Lynch chat with Anthony Annunziata about Open Source AI and the AI Alliance. We get answers to our burning AI questions, and talk about the difficulty of defining what Open Source means for these large models.

