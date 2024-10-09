Braun TS2 Radio Turns 68, Gets Makeover

The Braun TS2 radio was a state-of-the art tube set in 1956. Today it still looks great, but unsurprisingly, the one that [Manuel Caldeier] has needed a little tender loving care. The table radio had a distinct style for its day and push-buttons. However, the dial glass and the speaker grill needed replacement. Even more interesting, the radio has a troublesome selenium rectifier, giving him the perfect chance to try out his new selenium rectifier solid-state replacement.

The radio is as good-looking inside as it is outside. You can tell that this isn’t his first restoration, as he has several tricks to test things at different stages of the project.

While the radio looked good, it smelled of smoke, which required a big effort to clean. The dial glass was intact enough for him to duplicate it in a graphic program and print it on a transparent adhesive sticker. With a deep breath, he removed the original markings from the glass so he could add the sticker to it. That didn’t work because the label needed cutouts. So now he is waiting for a piece of acrylic that will have the art UV printed on it.

We want to see the next part as we imagine the radio sounds as good as it looks when it is working. If you want to know more about the rectifier replacement, we covered that earlier. Even years later, Braun would have a clean aesthetic.