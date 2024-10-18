Smart Glasses Read Text

You normally think of smart glasses as something you wear as either an accessory or, if you need a little assistance, with corrective lenses. But [akhilnagori] has a different kind of smart eyewear. These glasses scan and read text in the user’s ear.

This project was inspired by a blind child who enjoyed listening to stories but could not read beyond a few braille books. The glasses perform the reading using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and a machine learning algorithm.

The original software developed took place on a Windows machine using WSL to simplify portability to the Linux-based Raspberry Pi board.

The frame is 3D printed, of course. Mounting the CPU, a camera, and a battery, along with a DC to DC converter, is fairly trivial. The real heavy lifting is in the software. The glasses snap a picture every ten seconds. It might be interesting to add a button or other means to let the user trigger a scan.

Of course, you could build something similar to run on just about any device with a camera and Python. It would be easy, for example, to put something in a hand-held format.

OCR is a readily solved problem. There are commercial smart glasses that look nice, and we wonder if any will have similar apps for them.