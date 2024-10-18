You normally think of smart glasses as something you wear as either an accessory or, if you need a little assistance, with corrective lenses. But [akhilnagori] has a different kind of smart eyewear. These glasses scan and read text in the user’s ear.
This project was inspired by a blind child who enjoyed listening to stories but could not read beyond a few braille books. The glasses perform the reading using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and a machine learning algorithm.
The original software developed took place on a Windows machine using WSL to simplify portability to the Linux-based Raspberry Pi board.
The frame is 3D printed, of course. Mounting the CPU, a camera, and a battery, along with a DC to DC converter, is fairly trivial. The real heavy lifting is in the software. The glasses snap a picture every ten seconds. It might be interesting to add a button or other means to let the user trigger a scan.
Of course, you could build something similar to run on just about any device with a camera and Python. It would be easy, for example, to put something in a hand-held format.
OCR is a readily solved problem. There are commercial smart glasses that look nice, and we wonder if any will have similar apps for them.
One thought on “Smart Glasses Read Text”
Hmm there seems to be a disconnect between what’s been described and what actually was made, did the writer actually read and look at the instructables post? Those glasses were not completed and the image itself shows just 3d printed frames. It’s a very interesting project concept for sure but its just not an accurate write up and description by the instructables poster or the HaD writer.
