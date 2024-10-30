Applying solder paste to a new custom PCB is always a little nerve-racking. One slip of the hand, and you have a smeared mess to clean up. To make this task a little easier, [Max Scheffler] built the Stencil Fix Portable, a compact self-contained vacuum table to hold your stencil firmly in place and pop it off cleanly every time.
The Stencil Fix V1 used a shop vac for suction, just like another stencil holder we’ve seen. The vacuum can take up precious space, makes the jig a little tricky to move, and bumping the hose can lead to the dreaded smear and colorful language. To get around this [Max] added a brushless drone motor with a 3D printed impeller, with a LiPo battery for power. The speed controller gets its PWM signal from a little RP2040 dev board connected to a potentiometer. [Max] could have used a servo tester, but he found the motor could be a little too responsive and would move the entire unit due to inertia from the impeller. The RP2040 allowed him to add a low pass filter to eliminate the issue. The adjustable speed also means the suction force can be reduced a little for easy alignment of the stencil before locking it down completely.
We love seeing tool projects like these that make future projects a little easier. Fortunately, [Max] made the designs available so you can build your own.
6 thoughts on “Portable Solder Paste Station Prevents Smears With Suction”
Typical overengineering! Using RP2040 (dual core MCU, 133 MHz, 262 KB RAM) to make a… low pass filter? Can be done with just one resistor and one cap (6 dB low pass filter).
Read again. He is controlling the speed controller too.
“The speed controller gets its PWM signal from a little RP2040 dev board connected to a potentiometer.”
You could have put a low pass filter on the pot itself for the servo tester.
If you want to be pedantic you can pretty easily make a PID controller to generate PWM signals using some opamps and 555 timers. As all good hackaday comments should point out.
You won! We’re going to make you King or queen of the winter carnival.
Typical troll comment, never occurred to you that they used the parts they had on hand and wanted to use. It’s their hobby, you don’t get a say in the “right” way for them to have fun or spend their time or money. If you wanted it done differently then get away from the keyboard, make one yourself and post about it online.
