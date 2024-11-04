The ever-shrinking size of electronics and sensors has allowed wearables to help us quantify more and more about ourselves in smaller and smaller packages, but one major constraint is the size of the battery you can fit inside. What if you could remotely power a wearable device instead?
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University were able to develop a power transmitter that lets power flow over human skin to remote devices over distances as far a head-to-toe. The human body can efficiently transmit 40 MHz RF energy along the skin and keeps this energy confined around the body and through clothing, as the effect is capacitive.
The researchers were able to develop several proof-of-concept devices including “a Bluetooth
ring with a joystick, a stick-and-forget medical patch which logs data, and a sun-exposure patch with a screen — demonstrating user input, displays, sensing, and wireless communication.” As the researchers state in the paper, this could open up some really interesting new wearable applications that weren’t possible previously because of power constraints.
One thought on “Power-Over-Skin Makes Powering Wearables Easier”
It’s almost a little sad to see the Personal Area Network (PAN) concept from the 90’s devolve into a “mere” power-delivery system. The original idea had been to use this technology to link worn components in a bodywide network for data transfer and remote sensor deployment (on the body). The fun came in when you made skin-to-skin contact (via handshaking, for example) and two PANs linked up and exchanged credentials. File transfers and contact exchanges would be fast and fairly effortless.
No, I do not know if research was done to determine if more intimate skin-on-skin contact could be used to transfer malicious files. It seems trivially possible, but who the hell keeps their wearable tech on while canoodling?
