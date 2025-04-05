A Look Inside MacPaint

Usually when we talk about retrocomputing, we want to look at — and in — some old hardware. But [Z→Z] has a different approach: dissecting MacPaint, the Apple drawing program from the 1980s.

While the program looks antiquated by today’s standards, it was pretty hot stuff back in the day. Things we take for granted today were big deals at the time. For example, being able to erase a part of something you drew prompted applause at an early public demo.

We enjoyed the way the program was tested, too. A software “monkey” was made to type keys, move things, and click menus randomly. The teardown continues with a look inside the Pascal and assembly code with interesting algorithms like how the code would fill an area with color.

The program has been called “beautifully organized,” and [Z→Z] examines that assertion. Maybe the brilliance of it has been overstated, but it did work and it did influence many computer graphics programs over the years.

We love digging through old source code. Even old games. If you do your own teardowns, be sure to send us a tip.