Open Source Universal ROM Programmer Grows Up

When we first looked at [Anders Nielsen’s] EEPROM programmer project, it was nice but needed some software and manual intervention and had some limitations on the parts you could program. But through the magic of Open-Source collaboration, revision 2 of the project overcomes all of these limitations and—as you can see in the video below—looks very polished.

If you recall, the programmer is in a “shield” format that can plug into an Arduino or — if you prefer a retrocomputer — a 6502uno. Along with hardware improvements from the community, [Henrik Olsson] wrote Python software to handle the programming (see the second video below).

The biggest change in the new version is that you don’t have to configure the voltages with jumpers anymore. This was required because different devices draw power on different pins, but a clever two-transistor circuit lets the software handle it. There is still one jumper for switching between 32-pin and 28-pin EEPROMs. The extra transistors added four cents to the total price, although if you buy the kit from [Anders], it is still $9, just like before.

Skimming the database, we don’t see any Microcontrollers (MPUs). However, it looks like the device should be able to program flash MPUs, too.

We covered the first edition of this project, and we were impressed even then. We do hope people will add MPUs and other devices like PALs to the project over time.