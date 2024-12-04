This week, Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles chat with Sylvestre and Brian about Firefox! What’s up in the browser world, what’s coming, and what’s the new feature for Firefox on mobile that has Jonathan so excited? Watch to find out!
- https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/developer/
- https://briangrinstead.com/blog/firefox-webcomponents/
- https://browserbench.org/announcements/speedometer3/
4 thoughts on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 812: Firefox And The Future”
Gosh I miss Netscape.
Extensions on ff android
(I think, just skimmed the transcript)
Are there? FF is my phone’s default browser with DuckDuckgo and Ublock extensions so that’s good to hear still I’d love to have it in my desktop.
Gosh I miss ole Netscape and Web 1.0 in general. Except for the popups that is.
