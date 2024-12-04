Runway-to-Space No More, Reaction Engines Cease Trading

It’s not often that the passing of a medium sized company on an industrial estate on a damp and soggy former airfield in southern England is worthy of a Hackaday mention, but the news of hypersonic propulsion company Reaction Engines ceasing trading a few weeks ago is one of those moments that causes a second look. Their advanced engine technology may have taken decades to reach the point of sustainable testing, but it held the promise of one day delivering true spaceplanes able to take off from a runway and fly to the edge of the atmosphere before continuing to orbit. It seems their demise is due to a failure to secure more funding.
We’ve written about their work more than once in the past, of their hybrid engines and the development of the advanced cooling system required to deliver air to a jet engine working at extreme speeds. The rights to this tech will no doubt survive the company, and given that its origins lie in a previously canceled British Aerospace project it’s not impossible that it might return. The dream of a short flight from London to Sydney may be on hold for now then.
Writing this from the UK there’s a slight air of sadness about this news, but given that it’s not the first time a British space effort has failed, we should be used to it by now.
Header: Science Museum London / Science and Society Picture Library, CC BY-SA 2.0
In the current climate it seems bonkers to me they couldn’t manage to get military funding from some allied nation or defence company, as those engines are far enough along in development by all reports I’ve read to say they will definitely work, and have very measurable advantages over chemical rocket or regular jet engines. Good as things like Falcon 9 or the aircraft are they are not really direct competitors to each other or a platform using these engines that somewhat straddles the line between the two.
Lack of sticking power to finish a project isn’t anything new in Britain of recent years, especially while a Labour government is in power. They historically always seem to find a future tech project that is 90% done and effectively already paid for, ready to give decades of service to scrap, while probably paying extra for privilege to throw it out… So no way they’d be sponsoring the company for a technology that looks forward. (Not that failure to finish/support projects on time, budget or at all is unique to Labour of course (HS2 for instance))
