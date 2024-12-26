Having a good set of (working) headlights is a crucial feature of any motor vehicle, assuming you want to be able to see the road ahead of you when there’s a lack of sunshine. Headlights are also essential to be noticed by other cars and traffic participants, but if installed improperly they can end up blinding an opposing driver with potentially fatal results. This is a major worry with LED lamps that are increasingly being installed in cars, often replacing the old-style halogen bulbs that have a very different color spectrum and beam patterns, to the dismay of fellow road participants.
This headlight glare can also be simulated in driving simulators, as in a 2019 article by [B.C. Haycock] et al. where the effect is of course diminished because displays can only get so bright. Of note is that it’s not just LED lights themselves, but also taller vehicles and misaligned headlights, all of which makes it important that the angle of your car’s headlights is proper. You want to see the road in front of you, after all, not illuminate every house in the nearest settlement two klicks away.
Compounding the problem is that the shorter wavelength, blue-ish light of LED headlights is more energetic than the more reddish, longer wavelength of halogens and are generally perceived as more intense by our eyes. Ultimately the solution appears to be adaptive driving beam headlights (ADB), a technology that constantly adjusts the headlights to the circumstances. ADB has been common in e.g. Europe already for the past 15 years, and is allowed in Canada since 2018 and in the US since 2022 after a rule change by the NHTSA.
With plenty of improper headlights on vehicles in North America still, it’s best to practice defensive driving, with a brighter dashboard illumination, anti-glare coatings and safety squinting when a miniature solar system passes by during an night-time drive.
17 thoughts on “Blinded By The Light: The Problem With LED Headlights”
A lot of larger SUV’s have auto levelling headlights that adjust the headlight angle if the truck is heavily loaded or towing a heavy trailer. These were most commonly halogen. If anything in that system gets messed up, it can lead to one or both headlights being pointed high.
The NTSB has fairly strict rules about headlight beam ground coverage, which is specified as a pattern on the ground at a known distance ahead of the car, regardless of the car’s size. So in theory even the monster tank trucks that we have now should have their lights shining downwards. However, once the car leaves the factory, aftermarket lift kits and oversized wheels mess that all up. One potential benefit of LED headlights in this is that they’re usually (always, in my experience) an array of individual LED’s, rather than one near-point source like a halogen or an incandescent, so they can be designed to shut off some section of the beam to prevent glare to specific oncoming traffic. (I’ve helped design/build a prototype that does this.) But thus far, nobody seems to want this. They just want brighter lights and more of them.
Living most of my life in Texas, I can confirm that most blaring truck lights are a result of aftermarket lift kits and lax state safety inspections.
It looks like the most common ADB systems are as you describe: steering the beam with projector optics and an LED matrix. These need more LEDs than a traditional high/low beam only LED headlight, and a scanning driver that talks with the ADAS to determine who not to blind, but on the whole not too expensive a solution once it’s popular enough to cost optimize. Again, it’ll take legislation to get beyond a luxury feature in the US.
As usual, until NHTSA requires manufacturers to add a feature that protects everyone but the car’s owner such as ADB, it will only show up in luxury vehicles to round out a long list of otherwise useless bullet points. Like airbags, ABS, and emissions controls, it needs to be a law for a few years before it makes a difference on the road.
I don’t get it; the efficiency argument doesn’t really hold water with auto headlights. The extra draw on the alternator is not an issue. Why not just stick with old DOT designs? I’m guessing there are galloping safety regulations for new cars, as is always the case
Power efficiency is only an argument made for electric vehicles without an alternator.
In theory a properly designed LED bulb should offer much better longevity – although that only applies for designs that don’t drive the LEDs at high current, which seems unfortunately rare these days.
Otherwise you’re right, regular ICE or hybrids probably should stick with traditional halogen for the time being through.
LED lighting gives auto designers an incredible variety of options for shape, layout etc. that just aren’t possible with old halogen lighting solutions, the colour temperature isn’t affected by voltage variations and they’re much more robust, the laser lighting solutions are also pretty cool.
Let’s not forget those custom headlights gives automakers incredible room for profit along with planned obsolescence.
E.g. $2500 to replace a broken headlight on a General Motors SUV.
I’m sure the old DOT designs were (supposedly) dropped for aerodynamic efficiency (i.e. improved gas mileage).
ADB is total failure, even with newest european car models, is very slow to adapt ( maybe the premium and expensive models work best ). So you get blinded always on first encounter. Korean electric cars are the worst, do they even have that feature. It does not matter if the car behind you or comes towards you. When ADB car is driving behind you on twisty roads, you get blinded thru sidemirrors on turns. Because even if it detects your rear lights, let’s maximize light output by lighting ditches beside roads, even when not needed. And let’s never mention automatic Hi/Lo beam control.
“let’s maximize light output by lighting ditches beside roads, even when not needed.”
So, you don’t drive in urban, suburban, or places with wildlife?
Why engineer something not fit for purpose (LED headlights), then continue by engineering a complex and faulty compatibility layer (ADB) to make them moderately usable, when the original product (incandescent bulbs) worked perfectly? Are the companies involved really that afraid to admit they made a mistake?
As someone with halogen lights in their car right now I can verify that they dont in fact ‘work perfectly’. They function but modern systems when I’ve gotten to use them in a rental or the like are better, brighter, and illuminate at a greater distance than anything my halogens ever did. That and the fact that I have to replace the dang things on the regular makes them unfit for purpose comparatively.
All we need is for aftermarket reflector designs to be made for all older models of car at an affordable price. Then everyone in my situation could upgrade without causing disruption to others the way just throwing LEDs in as is does.
As someone with halogen lights in their car right now I can verify that they dont in fact ‘work perfectly’. They function but modern systems when I’ve gotten to use them in a rental or the like are better, brighter, and illuminate at a greater distance than anything my halogens ever did. That and the fact that I have to replace the dang things on the regular makes them unfit for purpose comparatively.
All we need is for aftermarket reflector designs to be made for all older models of car at an affordable price. Then everyone in my situation could upgrade without causing disruption to others the way just throwing LEDs in as is does.
Another victim of the HaD Double Post “feature”! You’d think they’d come up with a hack to fix that or is it all bravado and blowing smoke?
“Ultimately the solution appears to be adaptive driving beam headlights (ADB), a technology that constantly adjusts the headlights to the circumstances.”
FFS, why change a thing that already works? The solution is not always more tech..
Or we could have corner cubes as standard equipment for car grills and provide “feedback” to oncoming drivers on the effectiveness of their LED headlights.
“I suggest a full frontal assault with automated laser monkeys, scalpel mines and acid.” – Strax
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)