Though it is many decades since paper tape was commonly used as a data input or storage medium, it still holds a fascination for many who work with computers. Over the years we’ve featured more than one paper tape related project, and the latest to come out way is [ColemanJW2]’s 8-bit ASCII paper tape generator.
It’s natural to expect when talking about a paper tape generator that a machine of some type will emerge, probably with a large reel of tape, a whirring mechanical punch, and a big box of paper confetti. This one however is different, because it exists in software and produces an SVG file to cut the tape with a laser cutter. Common workshop equipment in 2025, but the stuff of science fiction when paper tape was current.
The software is a Python script, which has a friendly GUI. It applies 8-bit ASCII to the tape, and supports control codes and ANSI escape sequences. There’s a very short demonstration video of a tape being cut, which we’ve placed below the break.
If you make any tapes this way, see if you can find a paper tape event badge to read them.
2 thoughts on “Paper Tape – With LASERs!”
I have a script like this that generates punch cards for my 3d printed jacquard machine. I don’t really have a better way to do it, but man the time it takes to cut those holes adds up.
How many characters per time period? Laser is kinda slow compared to 8 parallel sharp punches.
