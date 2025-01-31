If you compare a modern PCB with a typical 1980s PCB, you might notice — like [lcamtuf] did — that newer boards tend to have large areas of copper known as pours instead of empty space between traces. If you’ve ever wondered why this is, [lcamtuf] explains.
The answer isn’t as simple as you might think. In some cases, it is just because the designer is either copying the style of a different board or the design software makes it easy to do. However, the reason it caught on in the first place is a combination of high-speed circuitry and FCC RF emissions standards. But why do pours help with unintentional emissions and high-speed signals?
The answer lies in the inductance the pours add to the boards. Of course, there’s no free lunch. Adding inductance in this way also increases capacitance, which can be a bad thing.
The truth is, most of the boards we deal with would be fine with or without the pours. That’s a good thing, too, because the post illustrates how some common things can significantly reduce the effectiveness of the copper pours.
When we don’t send our boards out, we are usually more interested in removing copper. You also have to be careful when you want your PCB to radiate.
9 thoughts on “A History Of Copper Pours”
I mostly use pours to conserve the etching solution.
That was my first thought, the less copper you remove the longer it will last.
And that applies to large board houses where the etchant is a “hazardous waste” that has to be disposed of.
Well, with modern production methods it is more or less free RF shielding, so if it does no harm, why not.
It also reduces the interaction between circuits that share a common ground return path be reducing their shared resistance and inductance. At low frequencies the common ground return resistance dominates while at higher frequencies it’s the shared ground inductance that can cause problems.
Generally by using pours to generate the circuit grounds you can significantly reduce jitter and noise in both analog and digital systems.
Another factor is that with the move from wave-soldering of TH parts to reflow of SMDs, there is less risk of the thermal shock warping the board. Less copper to etch off also reduces cost in high-violume manufacture. And of course back in the days before CAD, pours were just hard to create with taped layouts.
On internal layers, pours are essential because it prevents differential expansion making the board twist. Even like 2 reflow cycles is bad enough to make a significant bend. Biggest mistake in my first 8 layer board. Always balance your copper, folks.
Read it again.
Adding copper pours reduces inductance in power connections.
Adding copper pours increases the capacitance of power connections.
Unmentioned in the article is that copper pours help provide a defined impedance when designing transmission lines for high speed signals on PCBs.
nice Amstrad CPC board on top!
I have also wondered if ’80s boards tended to have thicker copper, which would help power traces, but so far have been unable to confirm this.
