SteamVR Controller Controlling Addressable LEDs

[Chris] had an idea. When playing VR games like BeatSaber, he realized that spectators without headsets weren’t very included in the action. He wanted to create some environmental lighting that would make everyone feel more a part of the action. He’s taken the first steps towards that goal, interfacing SteamVR controllers with addressable LEDs.
Armed with Python, OpenVR, and some help from ChatGPT, [Chris] got to work. He was soon able to create a mapping utility that let him create a virtual representation of where his WLED-controlled LED strips were installed in the real world. Once everything was mapped out, he was able to set things up so that pointing the controller to a given location would light the corresponding LED strips. Wave at the windows, the strips on that wall light up. Wave towards the other wall, the same thing happens.
Right now, the project is just a proof of concept. [Chris] has enabled basic interactivity with the controllers and lights, he just hasn’t fully built it out or gamified it yet. The big question is obvious, though—can you use this setup while actually playing a game?
“I just found the OpenVR function/object that allows it to act as an overlay, meaning it can function while other games are working,” [Chris] told me. “My longer term goals would be trying to interface more with a game directly such as BeatSaber, and the light in the room would correspond with the game environment.”
I had a similar (but simpler) idea already quite some time ago. The idea is to put photo diodes on gadgets (lights, switches, roller blinds etc) and then shine on them with a modified laser pointer, that simply blinks at a fixed frequency (or two frequencies for on/off). Then pointing the laser pointer on the photo diode would activate the switch function.
I also saw a more advanced variant of this on youtube: You point the laser pointer (unmodified) at an existing mechanical light switch, and the cat will toggle the switch.
In a more complex variant, I thought of printing all the album art of my “CD” collection, and put a webcam on the opposite wall. The webcam can then analyse the blinking laser pointer location, and then play that music, or add an album to the playlist. You can also integrate special buttons (pause, skip, clear list, etc) by printing icons at the same size as the album art and put them on the same wall. The rest is just a bit of software. But I never got around to actually making this.
I have made a couple of ‘gesture’ based addressable LED controllers for my daughter to play with. The first was an accident, I had a floating jumper wire hanging off the MCU and it worked kind of like a theremin. The second I used an ultrasonic distance sensor so when she would run down the hall the LEDs would sparkle wherever she was.
