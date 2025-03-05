Speaking Computers From The 1970s

Talking computers are nothing these days. But in the old days, a computer that could speak was quite the novelty. Many computers from the 1970s and 1980s used an AY-3-8910 chip and [InazumaDenki] has been playing with one of these venerable chips. You can see (and hear) the results in the video below.

The chip uses PCM, and there are different ways to store and play sounds. The video shows how different they are and even looks at the output on the oscilloscope. The chip has three voices and was produced by General Instruments, the company that initially made PIC microcontrollers. It found its way into many classic arcade games, home computers, and games like Intellivision, Vectrex, the MSX, and ZX Spectrum. Soundcards for the TRS-80 Color Computer and the Apple II used these chips. The Atari ST used a variant from Yamaha, the YM2149F.

There’s some code for an ATmega, and the video says it is part one, so we expect to see more videos on this chip soon.

General instruments had other speech chips and some of them are still around in emulated form. In fact, you can emulate the AY-3-8910 with little more than a Raspberry Pi Pico.