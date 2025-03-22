Piezo Sensor Reviewed

If you do FDM 3D printing, you know one of the biggest problems is sensing the bed. Nearly all printers have some kind of bed probing now, and it makes printing much easier, but there are many different schemes for figuring out where the bed is relative to the head. [ModBot] had a Voron with a clicky probe but wanted to reclaim the space it used for other purposes. In the video, also linked below, he reviews the E3D PZ probe which is a piezoelectric washer, and the associated electronics to sense your nozzle crashing into your print bed.

There are many options, and it seems like each has its pros and cons. We do like solutions that actually figure out where the tip is so you don’t have to mess with offsets as you do with probes that measure from a probe tip instead of the print head.

Of course, there are other piezo probes we’ve seen. There are also many other kinds of sensors available. The version from E3D is available as a kit you can add to anything, assuming you can figure out how. Or you can do like [ModBot] did and opt for an E3D heatsink with the washer already in place which, presumably, will best fit E3D products.

From the printer’s point of view, the device looks like a normal end stop, so it is simple to configure the printer. There are other ways to sense a head crash, of course. We keep meaning to install one of the “real time” sensors you can get now, but our CR Touch works well enough that we never find the time.